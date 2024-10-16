Zimbabwe: Mine Entra Drives Innovation, Growth in Mining Sector

Marilyn Mutize — The Mining, Engineering, and Transport Expo (Mine Entra) is one of the most influential events in Zimbabwe's mining sector, providing a platform where industry stakeholders, policymakers, and suppliers converge to discuss and showcase the latest developments in the industry.

The 27th edition of Mine Entra held last week, stands as a testament to the vital role mining plays in the country's economy.

The event's importance go beyond the display of mining equipment and technology; it acts as a catalyst for economic growth, industrialisation, and development of local industries.

At its core, Mine Entra serves as a strategic platform for innovation and collaboration.

The event brings together diverse players, including Government officials, industry captains, investors, and media representatives.

These interactions are crucial for creating a cohesive vision for the sector's growth and aligning different initiatives to national development plans such as Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). As the mining industry significantly contributes to Zimbabwe's GDP, Mine Entra facilitates discussions that shape policies, create opportunities for partnerships, and drive the sector's future.

Zimbabwe's mining sector faces a complex landscape defined by global economic shifts, technological advancements, and domestic challenges. In this context, Mine Entra offered an opportunity for industry stakeholders to explore strategies that help the country adapt to changing circumstances.

For example, the event's theme was "Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chain Innovation and Industrialization Nexus," emphasising the need for innovation and industrialisation to maximise the value of the entire mining process.

From exploration and extraction to processing and exportation, the mining value chain is a key driver of Zimbabwe's economic growth, and optimising this chain requires an integrated and innovative approach.

The Mine Entra, therefore, acts as a bridge, connecting different elements of the mining ecosystem to achieve these goals.

Its importance also lies in its ability to foster local content and value addition.

The 2024 edition of the expo highlighted these aspects by hosting the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe's Mining Industry Suppliers Forum under the theme "Maximising Contribution of the Mining Industry through Local Content." This focus on local content is not merely a policy direction but a necessary economic strategy.

Zimbabwe's mining sector, though robust, has historically relied heavily on imported inputs and services. Mine Entra offered a platform to discuss ways to reverse this trend, aiming to increase the capacity of local manufacturers and suppliers to provide these inputs. By doing so, the mining sector can not only reduce dependency on foreign suppliers but also create employment, support local businesses, and contribute to the country's GDP growth.

The role of Government at Mine Entra cannot be overstated.

The presence of high-level Government officials, underscores the state's commitment to ensuring the sector thrives.

These Government representatives provided crucial updates on policy directions and initiatives aimed at improving the mining environment. For instance, the Zimbabwean Government's plans to establish a local content policy, as highlighted during the forum, show a proactive approach to protect and develop local industries.

The event therefore, becomes a space where such policies are communicated, critiqued, and refined through engagement with the industry.

Another significant aspect of Mine Entra was its focus on sustainable practices and modernisation.

In recent years, the mining industry worldwide has faced increasing pressure to become more sustainable and environmentally conscious.

The Mine Entra provides a platform to discuss the modernisation of mining operations, including the integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence and measures to reduce carbon footprints. By emphasising the importance of these modern practices, the event aligned the Zimbabwean mining sector with global best practices, ensuring it remains competitive and sustainable in the long term.

The networking opportunities at Mine Entra are unparalleled. The event attracted industry leaders and key decision-makers, creating an environment ripe for forming partnerships, securing investments, and exploring new markets.

This year, the forum hosted more than 120 participants, including representatives from Government departments, private sector leaders, and the media.

Such a diverse audience enables the sharing of ideas and expertise that can lead to mutually beneficial collaborations. The importance of networking cannot be overstated, as these connections are essential for companies seeking to expand their operations or gain insights into new technologies and best practices.

Mine Entra is also crucial in promoting Zimbabwe as a regional hub for mining services.

The forum's discussions on making Zimbabwe a competitive player in the region highlighted the country's potential to become a supply hub. With the right infrastructure, policy support, and local capacity, Zimbabwe can capture regional markets and boost its export earnings.

The event serves as a call to action for local suppliers and Government officials to work together in making Zimbabwe an attractive destination for mining-related investments.

The emphasis on financing and economic sustainability at Mine Entra reflects the sector's economic reality.

Mining is capital-intensive, and the availability of affordable financing is key to the growth of local suppliers and manufacturers.

Institutions such as CBZ, which have launched Supplier Development Programmes, play a critical role in supporting local businesses.

The business platform allows these financial institutions to engage directly with industry players, promoting initiatives that provide affordable capital for local manufacturers. This, in turn, helps in building a competitive and sustainable mining ecosystem where local businesses can thrive.

The discussions on financing also tie into the broader economic implications of the mining sector. The fact that 85 percent of the mining sector's proceeds are currently going towards the export of raw materials highlights a missed opportunity for value addition.

The Mine Entra provides a space to address this issue, emphasising the need for policies and strategies that focus on local beneficiation.

By processing raw materials locally, Zimbabwe can capture more value, create jobs, and ensure the mining sector's benefits extend beyond mere extraction.

Observing the proceedings at Mine Entra, it is evident that while progress is being made, challenges remain. For instance, the reliance on imports and the limited capacity of local manufacturers remains pressing issues that require strategic interventions. The expo's sessions highlighted the need for a concerted effort by both the government and private sector to modernise infrastructure, diversify manufacturing, and create supportive linkages.

While the local content strategy is a step in the right direction, its success hinges on effective implementation and continuous evaluation. Stakeholders at Mine Entra called for research to assess whether the set objectives can be met, indicating a need for evidence-based decision-making.

Additionally, some of the discussions revealed gaps in local production capacity. The lack of proper manufacturers and the high operational costs for local suppliers are challenges that need addressing. Providing a platform for these issues to be raised, shows its importance as a venue where solutions can be proposed, debated, and eventually implemented.

Ultimately, Mine Entra is more than just an exhibition of mining equipment and technology; it is a vital platform for the advancement of Zimbabwe's mining sector and broader economy. By facilitating dialogue, promoting local content, advocating for sustainable practices, and fostering collaborations, the event supports Zimbabwe's vision for a thriving, inclusive, and competitive mining industry. It underscores the country's commitment to leveraging its vast mineral resources for sustainable development, aligning with national economic blueprints like NDS1.

As the mining sector continues to evolve, Mine Entra remains a key driver of progress, offering a forum where innovation meets policy, and where collaboration leads to tangible outcomes.

The continued success of the event will depend on its ability to adapt to emerging trends, integrate feedback from stakeholders, and maintain its role as a beacon for mining excellence in Zimbabwe and beyond.