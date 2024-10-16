Zimbabwe: Chipunza Fancies Hard Work

Curtworth Masango — Simba Bhora holding midfielder Tichaona Chipunza is aiming to finish strong in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League as they look set for a maiden championship.

Simba Bhora are currently enjoying an impressive run that has seen them top the log standings for two months now.

They last lost a match in June against FC Platinum and are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in the league.

With 60 points from 29 matches, Simba Bhora are nine points clear of second-placed FC Platinum and needs just two more wins from the remaining five games.

Barring a monumental collapse, Simba Bhora will be the fourth club based outside Harare and Bulawayo to clinch the league title after St Pauls Musami, FC Platinum, and defending champions Ngezi Platinum.

Chipunza has played a pivotal role at the club where he has been one of the most consistent and regular players at the club.

Since the start of the season, Chipunza only missed three games and has proved to be a dependable shield for the team when defending while covering every space in the midfield. Before joining the Shamva-based side, Chipunza also played for clubs like Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub, he said his efforts have paid off at the club.

"The season has been good so far. I believe as a team we just have to finish strong in the remaining games," he said.

"I have achieved success through hard work and I make sure that I am always there in front to provide a shield and protect the defence when under attack.

"The message is simple; let's support one another, fight for the next guy, and cover for their mistakes. That's one love, unit. We then work hard at training."