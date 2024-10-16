Zimbabwe: Water Woes - Govt Bails Out Local Authorities

Wallace Ruzvidzo — Government is in the process of implementing a raft of measures to bail out local authorities across the country that have been unable to provide citizens with potable water.

On the backdrop of the El Nino-induced drought, several councils are running dry and have since appealed to the central Government for a bail-out.

President Mnangagwa is on record pledging Government support and intervention where local authorities countrywide have failed.

Harare, Masvingo, Bulawayo and Chitungwiza have experienced perennial water challenges and pleaded for Government's intervention.

Local Government and Public Works Chief Director Mr Shingirayi Mushamba told The Herald that Government was availing a cocktail of short-term and long-term measures to ensure the generality of Zimbabweans have access to basic services.

"Local authorities, both urban and rural, are facing a myriad of challenges. Key among them is the failure to meet minimum service delivery standards, especially as regards water and sanitation, roads maintenance and rehabilitation and waste management.

"The Government is aware of these challenges and is crafting robust responses to support respective local authorities to address them, on a case by case basis, as circumstances differ," he said.

Mr Mushamba said efforts were also underway to ensure adequate energy supplies for continuous pumping and treatment of water at various treatment plants.

He then outlined some of the short- and long-term interventions being spearheaded by Government.

"In respect of potable piped water, a raft of measures have been undertaken by Government to alleviate the shortages.

"Among others, they include prioritising water and sanitation projects for financing under the devolution funding mechanism, direct financial support in procurement of hardware such as high lift pumps and booster pumps, repair and maintenance of plant and equipment, support for procurement of water treatment chemicals and facilitation of partnerships for support for the water supply value chain.

"Further, Government has also undertaken short term measures to avert disaster, by among other things, drilling boreholes, as means to complement and supplement municipal and ZINWA supplies.

"For the long term, Government continues to invest immensely in harnessing water and creating lake and dam economies that will guarantee adequate and clean raw water supplies to citizens," he said.

Bulawayo acting town clerk Sikhangele Zhou last week announced a 130 hour water shedding programme, and the following day Chitungwiza Mayor Rosaria Mangoma said the water crises in the dormitory town had become so dire that they were now pleading for Government intervention.

"In view of this challenge, we are in the process of engaging the Government for a possible intervention.

"The council is also maintaining community boreholes for residents to source water. We encourage residents to draw water from safe and trusted sources.

"The council regrets that the residents might be finding themselves in difficult situations due to the water crisis," said Cllr Mangoma.

In an interview, Masvingo Mayor Shantiel Chiwara said Government intervention was definitely needed as councils were failing to deliver alone.

"In any situation, if there is assistance from the Government it will go a long way.

"If Government intervenes it will really help because we want people to have better livelihoods because what we want is for people to have access to water.

"I think this problem is largely attributed to climate change although financing is contributing," she said.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said the perennial water challenges are now beyond their capacity.

Government's complementary efforts in Harare, he said, was making a difference.

"Yes, Government is helping us, recently we have had complementary efforts we received in total of US$2,4 million since they announced that they will assist us with the chemicals.

"We have also been chipping in with our own funds and that complementarity is what is needed to move the country forward.

"Water goes into billions, of course it's doable and it's an ecosystem, for you to give water you need to store it at Manyame, we need to get the water stored in Muchekeranwa," he said.

The first phase of the construction of the 26km pipeline drawing water from Muchekeranwa Dam to Wenimbi Dam for onward conveyancing to Harare Metropolitan has begun, while the construction of Kunzvi Dam north east of Harare is also on course.