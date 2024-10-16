Zimbabwe: Zim Seeks More Insights Into Ai At India Meet

Ivan Zhakata — Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera is in New Delhi, India, for the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly 2024 (WTSA24).

The assembly opened yesterday with a global standards symposium, featuring key figures such as ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin, director of telecommunications standards Seizo Onoe, director of telecommunication development bureau Dr Cosmas Zavazava, and director of radio communication bureau Mario Maniewicz.

The world standards assembly convenes every four years. The symposium was focused on critical issues such as artificial intelligence and its implications for the telecommunications sector.

The WTSA24 itself would delve into standards related to digital inclusion, including the impact of 5G and the transformative potential of standardised innovation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially open the WTSA24 today.

Zimbabwe is expected to actively contribute to discussions and gain insights into how other countries were regulating disruptive technologies like AI.

The nation was already in the process of developing its own AI policy.

Minister Mavetera yesterday held a bilateral meeting with Dr Zavazava where she was accompanied by Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ) deputy director-general, Mr Alfred Marisa.

The meeting touched on projects impacting Zimbabwe such as capacity building and ICTs for disaster management.

Dr Zavazava reiterated the ITU's unflinching desire to aid countries such as Zimbabwe to improve its rankings in the ICT Development Index and the Global Cyber Security Index.

Minister Mavetera outlined the efforts being made by Zimbabwe to ensure that ICTs were used for developmental causes, including in disaster management and regulating cyber-crime.

She also spoke of the need for organisations such as ITU to assist developing countries with capacity building programmes and early warning systems as well as child online safety.

While many disruptive technologies were not adequately supported by specific policies in Africa, Zimbabwe aspired to be a leader in pioneering policies regulating Artificial Intelligence and other such technology on the continent.

The ITU's support was critical in ensuring that this strategic goal was achieved.