The 30 oil and gas blocks auction that has been underway for more than two years for a procedure that cannot exceed 18 months has been finally put to an end to the delight of climate change activists. On Monday 14 October, the Ministry of Hydrocarbons in DRC represented by Mr. Aimé Molendo Sakombi issued a cancellation statement and plan to immediately relaunch the auction to avoid the irregularities previously encountered and above all to hold hydrocarbon rights for better ecological preservation.

Christian Hounkannou, Regional Organiser, 350Africa.org said:

"These 30 oil and gas blocks in Lake Kivu posed a serious threat to the Congo Basin where all the oil and gas are located. The Congo basin represents 70% of Africa's forested land and 75 million people depend on it for their livelihoods. Threatening the Congo Basin means threatening the lives of not only of the Congolese communities but also by extension the lives of all those who are connected to the biodiversity of the Congo Basin. The Congo basin is one of the richest biodiversity hotspots and a habitat for more primates than any other place worldwide including great apes such as gorillas, chimpanzees, and bonobos. We salute the decision made by the government and we hope they will go further, cancel the auction process, and prioritise renewable energy investments which are more reliable and safe. This gives us a glimmer of hope that more African countries will do what is currently needed for the people, the planet, and the climate."

Pascal Mirindi from Extinction Rebellion in Goma said:

"Since 2022, 350Africa.org working with local communities, has been instrumental in amplifying the devastating impacts of fossil fuel projects in the DRC, driving global solidarity in the fight for a sustainable future. The recent government decision to halt the auction of 30 oil and gas blocks is a monumental victory for activists everywhere, and it marks a crucial step toward advancing renewable energy solutions that prioritise the well-being of our communities."