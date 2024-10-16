East Africa: Exploring Inclusive, Collective Strategy to Redress Horn Africa's Entrenched Woes

The Horn African region continues to grapple with civil wars and conflicts, leaving many peaceful citizens vulnerable to displacement, migration, and economic crises. These challenges are often rooted in tribal tensions, political strife, and competition over natural resources, and the situation has deteriorated over time.

Marked by a complex tapestry of ethnicities, cultures, and histories, the region faces ongoing challenges related to conflict, instability, and humanitarian crises. Sustainable peace in this area hinges on the implementation of thoughtful and multifaceted peace-building strategies. Fostering dialogue, promoting socio-economic development, strengthening governance, enhancing regional cooperation, and addressing environmental challenges are critical components that can not only mitigate conflicts but also nurture an enduring culture of peace.

Despite previous efforts to foster peace and stability, meaningful change has remained elusive. The ongoing challenges stem from inadequate government action, lack of involvement from civil society organizations, and the exclusion of marginalized groups, including people with disabilities, from peace-building processes. Additionally, research-driven initiatives have been insufficiently prioritized.

In response to these persistent issues, the "African Strategic Plan for Peace and Security" has been formulated, aiming to address the region's instability from 2024 to 2033. This strategy, designed for implementation in Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan, and South Sudan, has been developed by Bread for the World (BftW) and the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), both international development and agricultural organizations.

Samrawit Worku, American Friends Service Committee, Salama Hub UPR Project Focal Point, emphasizes that the Horn of Africa has suffered for decades from various conflicts. Although tensions have occasionally eased, they have often resurged. Climate change has compounded these challenges, further harming local communities.

Past efforts to secure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa have fallen short due to the persistence of violence and civil strife. The new strategy, informed by research and collaboration, seeks to address these entrenched issues. It consists of five pillars: research-based advocacy, inclusion, transitional justice and healing, governance, and climate and environmental justice. By prioritizing effective advocacy and engaging diverse stakeholders, the strategy aims to facilitate conflict prevention and resolution.

She also highlighted the diversity of problems faced by East African communities, noting that some groups have been disproportionately affected. The strategy advocates for an inclusive approach, allowing all societal members the opportunity to reclaim their dignity and actively participate in peace-building efforts. Special emphasis will be placed on engaging women, youth, and people with disabilities, marginalized groups, civil society leaders, and religious figures.

Moses Chasieh, director of the Salama Hub program office, underscores the inclusion of people with disabilities in the strategy's implementation, especially under its second pillar. Discussions will focus on ensuring conditions are accessible and accommodating for individuals with disabilities, allowing them to voice their challenges and demands during the implementation process. According to him, the strategy aims to create a structural framework that facilitates participation and emphasizes that disability should not equate to inability. In conflict-ridden East Africa, countless individuals with disabilities have demonstrated their capability, underscoring the importance of advocating for disability rights at the political level. This strategy presents an excellent opportunity to advance this agenda.

Raising awareness and fostering community involvement related to disability will be crucial. The effective inclusion of people with disabilities in the strategy's implementation is essential, as their unique perspectives will significantly contribute to addressing the challenges they face.

Moses stressed that ASPS is an African strategic plan for Peace and security developed by two partnering organizations in the Horn of Africa region to ensure significant peace and stability in the area. By 2033, the strategy seeks to advance peace through research, ensure marginalized groups are integral to decision-making, promote transitional justice, hold governments accountable, and implement conflict-sensitive climate action.

ASPS will address drastic challenges of insecurity, marginalization, and lack of governance by employing five-pillar advocacy strategies focusing on research-based advocacy, inclusion, transitional justice and healing, governance, and climate and environmental justice. This strategy aims to support conflict prevention and resolution by prioritizing credible, impact-driven advocacy and dialogue. Indeed, as witnessed from the experience of various countries dialogue is essential in bridging divides among disparate ethnic and political groups within the Horn of Africa. Establishing platforms for open communication can facilitate understanding and reconciliation, allowing communities to engage in discussions about shared grievances and aspirations. Supporting local peace initiatives and traditional conflict-resolution mechanisms can foster inclusivity and ownership among local populations. These grassroots efforts can lay the groundwork for broader national dialogues that take into account the unique perspectives and needs of different communities.

In tandem with dialogue, promoting socio-economic development is crucial for peace-building. Poverty and unemployment contribute to frustration and conflict, making it imperative to invest in education, job creation, and infrastructure development. Enhancing access to essential services such as healthcare and education can improve the quality of life and empower individuals to contribute positively to society. Regional partnerships with international organizations can further facilitate economic cooperation, trade, and investment, creating a more interconnected economic landscape that reduces the impetus for conflict.

Strengthening governance and promoting the rule of law also play vital roles in establishing sustainable peace. Transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance structures are necessary to address the root causes of conflict. This involves fostering democratic processes, supporting civil society, and ensuring that marginalized groups are represented in decision-making. Effective law enforcement and impartial judicial systems are essential in delivering justice, which helps to build trust in institutions and reduces the likelihood of violent outbreaks as grievances can be addressed more effectively.

Moreover, enhancing regional cooperation through collaborations among neighboring countries can significantly bolster peace efforts. Initiatives such as joint peacekeeping missions, regional security agreements, and shared economic projects can create interdependence and a mutual interest in maintaining stability.

Finally, addressing environmental challenges and climate change is increasingly critical for sustained peace in the Horn of Africa. Given the region's vulnerability to droughts, desertification, and resource scarcity, environmental degradation often exacerbates tensions and leads to displacement. Integrating environmental sustainability into peace-building strategies can preemptively address resource-related conflicts. Investing in sustainable land management and fostering community-based natural resource management initiatives can promote resilience, ensuring that communities not only survive but thrive together. By acknowledging and tackling the complex interplay of these factors, the Horn of Africa can forge a path toward lasting peace.

According to the organizers, a launching event and symposium event for ASPS will be held here in Addis Ababa October 16-17. The symposium will bring together representatives from governments, civil society organizations, international organizations, academia, and other relevant sectors. Participants will discuss the strategic pillars of the ASPS, share their insights and experiences, and explore opportunities for collaboration and action.

