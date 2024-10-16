Ethiopia: ENDC Towards Fostering Inclusivity, Building Unified Society

It is worth remembering that a broad range of bodies have been standing by the side of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) with a focus on expending national dialogue which is going to take place just around the corner.

As things stand at the moment, they have continued supporting the commission on numerous occasions with the purpose of reaching into consensus on most fundamental issues of the country. In the present circumstances, the federal government's commitment to backing up the success of the national dialogue has set in witnessing promising results. In view of the foregoing, the commission has been making progress in the right direction.

It is widely acknowledged that the Commission consisting 11 members have been going to the ends of the earth with the objective of assisting the progress of inclusive techniques of discussion and reconciliation that have the potential of reaching a consensus on essential hurdles, and assisting Ethiopians to live under the same roof in peace, love and harmony.

In actual fact, ENDC has been undertaking a diverse range of effective activities in combination with a number of stakeholders at federal and regional levels to make the national dialogue a success utilizing all possible means. In the same way, the move helps to resolve political differences and disagreements through a wide-ranging inclusive public dialogue that bring about common consensus.

The vast majority of literature emphasizes that the transformative potential of national dialogues can only be realized if they are genuinely inclusive of society. In order to be truly inclusive, it is necessary to help balance power asymmetries and ensure actual decision-making power. Highly inclusive and participatory national dialogues may render discussions unwieldy, however, and make it difficult to resolve key political questions. The success of national dialogues can largely depend on finding the right equilibrium between efficiency and inclusiveness, according to documents.

The documents went on to say a credible, broadly accepted, independent, respected, and charismatic convener, mediator, or facilitator can significantly affect the strength of the national dialogue, indicating seriousness and trust in the process. These qualities of the moderator can make or break the process of national dialogue. Ethiopia should recognize the fact that this is not a job employment position.

Added to these, decision-making procedures can enable or constrain the ability of national dialogues to reach an agreement and implement it. While consensus can help to expand agendas and to include often excluded voices, an inability to reach consensus can benefit the more established forces, as the absence of movement can mean preserving the status quo.

Consensus-based decision-making needs to be complemented by other pragmatic mechanisms where deadlocks can be broken, such as the use of working groups. The process ought to be inclusive of the grassroots community in the rural part of Ethiopia often deprived of access to technology. Last but not least, the national dialogue requires confidence-building measures.

There is broad agreement that since its inception the Commission has been undertaking preliminary groundwork for holding the much anticipated national dialogue in the nearest future.

As far as this it has tossed around ideas with religious fathers, elders, civic societies, women, youths and more of the same with the purpose of collecting ideas that set the scene for conducting successful national dialogue and building common understanding and consensus among the various nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia.

It is expected that the commission will put a wide array of multifaceted national agenda in the course of the national dialogue. As far as this ENDC has undertaken a serious of successful undertakings and made positive strides in its phases.

As holding National Dialogue clears a path for resolving grievances, ensuring peace and tranquility, resolving grievances and other things of a similar kind, every Tom, Dick, and Harry should join hands for the full realization of the project.

In a media briefing held recently, ENDC Commissioner Prof. Mesfin Araya emphasized the commission's commitment to collaborating with the Diaspora, recognizing their crucial role in promoting and sustaining durable peace in Ethiopia. He noted that, the Diaspora is one of the five key actors significantly contributing to peace and development efforts, and they possess a deep understanding of the importance of dialogue and negotiation.

To date, ENDC has conducted approximately ten successful webinars and other official gatherings with Diaspora members from Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Australia, the Americas, and beyond. The chief commissioner highlighted the commission's inclusive approach, which involves working with displaced individuals, persons with disabilities, youth, women, and various other segments of the society, irrespective of ethnicity, gender, or social status.

"Calls are still flooding to militants and other external agents to be part of the dialogue and to make wise use of this noble opportunity. It is critically important to facilitate inclusive national dialogues and homegrown peace-building mechanisms to ensure sustainable peace," he stated.

The commission has already reached over 1,000 districts across all states and city administrations and plans to transition to the National Dialogue convention stage within three months. Previously, the ENDC collected agendas in various states, including Addis Ababa, Benishangul-Gumuz, Gambela, Harar, Sidama, Dire Dawa, and Central Ethiopia, with the agenda-gathering process currently underway in Somali State.

During the agenda collection process, ENDC has registered over 50 political parties for involvement in the National Dialogue, with six parties signing agreements to collaborate. Prof. Mesfin expressed readiness to address Diaspora concerns in an organized manner, explaining that National Dialogue can occur in three scenarios: during conflict, post-conflict, and as a proactive measure to address potential conflicts.

There is no doubt that the Commission has been preoccupied with a wide spectrum of preparation procedures crucial to further the success of the national dialogue which is going to take place in the foreseeable future. As all segments of the society are given equal partnership and voice in the course of the national dialogue, the accomplishment of the national dialogue will not be like nailing jelly to a tree.

As the commission is fully ticking all the boxes required for the holding national dialogue in the country, realizing the desired target will be as easy as falling off a log. Though the entire process is no bed of roses, everyone should stand by the side of the commission to attain the desired objective in the not-too-distant future.

Taking into account the role national dialogue plays in smoothing the path of harmony among the people of Ethiopia, all segment of the society should actively take part in the upcoming dialogue which is going to be held in the short-run.

As it is highly believed that the national dialogue oils the wheels of unity among Ethiopians residing under the umbrella of Ethiopia and in every nook and cranny of the world, every Tom, Dick, and Harry should join hands for the attainments of the objectives.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has recently received agenda items gathered from the diaspora for the upcoming National Dialogue, according to information obtained from local media.

Ethiopia is carrying out several activities to conduct an inclusive national dialogue. As part of this process agenda-gathering, activities have already been completed in several parts of the country. The agenda-gathering effort aims to collect diverse perspectives and issues from across Ethiopia to inform the upcoming national dialogue process and make the process more inclusive.

Accordingly, Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has recently received agenda items gathered from the diaspora. The Addis Ababa Diaspora Association handed over the agendas and a video clip to the Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission, Prof. Mesfin Araya.

At the occasion, Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission Chief Commissioner, Prof. Mesfin Araya expressed gratitude to Addis Ababa Diaspora Association for bringing their agenda and the video clip that helps to facilitate the national dialogue process.

The commissioner said the commission is committed to incorporate agendas proposed by Ethiopians living abroad, emphasizing the importance of fostering dialogue on national issues and enhancing inclusive participation.

The chief commissioner added that the commission is ready to embrace agendas of the diaspora community, urging the diaspora community to bring their issues for national dialogue and consultation.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to bridge fundamental national differences and facilitate engagement through established operating guidelines, the chief commissioner stated that the commission remains open to receiving agendas from Ethiopians at home and abroad.

To date, the commission has conducted over ten online consultations with Ethiopians across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and beyond. Drawing on examples from other nations, he noted that many have successfully navigated internal challenges through similar consultations that lead to peace and development.

Addis Ababa Diaspora Association Vice President Solomon Gizaw on his part echoed the activities of the commission as a beacon of hope for peace and security.