Ethiopia: ECC Surpasses Revenue Target, Collects 88.1 Bln Birr

- The Ethiopian Customs Commission (ECC) has announced a significant revenue collection of 88.1 billion Birr during the first quarter of this fiscal year, exceeding its ambitious target.

Chief Commissioner Debele Kabeta, speaking at a media briefing yesterday, revealed that the initial target was set at 87.2 billion Birr. However, the Commission exceeded expectations, collecting 88.1 billion Birr, achieving over 100 percent of the planned goal, with a performance rate of 0.86% beyond the target.

When compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, this year's first-quarter revenue increased by over 38 billion Birr, representing a 77 percent growth, Debele highlighted.

"We started the year with the theme 'Let's Build the Institute to Achieve Excellence and Income Success,' and the results speak for themselves," he said. Debele explained that the revenue was generated from customs duties and other sources, contributing to the national treasury and supporting the government's daily expenditures and development activities.

The Commissioner expressed confidence in maintaining this momentum, vowing to repeat the success in future quarters.

He also emphasized the ECC's efforts in combating contraband and illegal trade. Through enhanced oversight of both incoming and outgoing shipments in port areas, the Commission managed to secure goods worth billions of Birr.

By strengthening internal capacity, coordinating with institutions and stakeholders, and implementing intelligence, random inspections, and document checks, Ethiopia was able to save 50.5 billion Birr by preventing illegal trade and smuggling, Debele reaffirmed.

Formed to enhance trade facilitation and revenue collection, the ECC is responsible for enforcing customs laws, collecting duties and taxes, and preventing illegal trade and smuggling.