Ethiopia: Doubling Investment Key to Transforming Smallholder Farming - PSI

Improving the lives of smallholder farmers in Ethiopia requires doubling or tripling the current agricultural capital investment, according to the Policy Study Institute (PSI).

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, PSI's Agriculture and Rural Development Study Center Director, Tadesse Kuma (PhD), emphasized that without substantial investment in agriculture, progress in the lives of smallholder farmers would limited. He stressed that while there are no major gaps in agricultural policies, the challenge lies in policy implementation. Increasing capital investment in the sector is critical to improving productivity and ensuring sustainable development.

"The country can achieve significant progress in agriculture by focusing on key areas such as infrastructure development, genetic improvements, technological adaptation, and market linkages," Tadesse stated.

The director also highlighted the detrimental effects of climate change on Ethiopia's agricultural sector, particularly on smallholder farmers whose livelihoods depend on animal husbandry and crop farming. To mitigate these impacts, he recommended enhancing farmers' resilience through improved genetics, technology changes, and active community participation in climate adaptation measures.

Tadesse pointed to ongoing government initiatives, such as the Green Legacy project, agricultural mechanization, sustainable land management, and the Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP), as crucial elements in building resilience against climate change. These initiatives provide opportunities for generating income, advancing technology, and preserving natural resources.

Smallholder farmers, the backbone of Ethiopia's agriculture, face challenges like limited capital, outdated practices, and climate vulnerability. The government is making significant efforts to boost investment and implement strategies to improve their livelihoods and promote sustainable development, essential for building resilience against ongoing pressures.