African Youth Encouraged to Champion Food Sovereignty

The Ministry of Planning and Development (MoPD) emphasized the need for African youth to work collaboratively in driving food sovereignty and promoting agro-ecological advancement across the continent.

The announcement was made yesterday during the launch of "The 1st Thousand African Youth Summit on Food Systems and Agroecology 2024," under the theme "Youth Driving African Food Systems Transformation through Agroecology."

In her opening remarks, MoPD Minister Fitsum Assefa (PhD) highlighted the summit's main objective: to find solutions for improving agricultural production and productivity while addressing climate change and related challenges.

The summit, attended by 250 participants from 45 countries and over 2,000 virtual attendees, focuses on discussions around Africa's food systems, agroecology, and productivity, all aimed at achieving food sovereignty in the coming years.

"African food systems are particularly vulnerable to climate change," said Fitsum. "However, by adopting effective agroecological practices, utilizing modern farming techniques, protecting indigenous seeds, leveraging technology, and promoting sustainable food chains, we can develop an agricultural ecosystem that ensures food security and biodiversity protection."

The Minister also noted that the summit provides Ethiopia an opportunity to share its experiences in combating climate change, particularly through its Green Legacy Initiative, wheat production, Yelemat Turfat initiative, and tourism development.

"The youth are the builders of today's nations, thanks to their energy and adaptability, especially with technology," she added.

Africa, currently facing food insecurity and frequent conflicts, is vulnerable to external pressures such as food aid dependency, Fitsum stressed. Therefore, prioritizing agricultural improvement is key to addressing these challenges across the continent.

Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) General Coordinator Million Belay echoed the importance of the summit as a platform for African youth to develop solutions to their own challenges. He noted that the youth will focus on conflict resolution, technological innovation, agro-ecological entrepreneurship, and biodiversity protection.

Participants are also expected to return to their countries with concrete initiatives related to agroecology. During their stay, they will visit the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, Entoto Park, and Yelemat Turfat as well as the Green Legacy Initiative and corridor development projects in Addis Ababa.

The summit, running from October 14 to 16, 2024, is set to be held biennially in different African countries.