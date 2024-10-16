Ethiopia: CFA's Effectuation to Beat Odds, Foster Members Shared Future

15 October 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

The Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) entry into force would be a foundation to determine equitable utilization over of the Nile Basin and foster member countries shared future, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

In its social media page, the ministry stated that the principles enshrined in the CFA would manage to fix obsolete evil ideologies, comprehend equitable and rational utilization and foster mutual understanding and shared responsibility.

The ministry has also highlighted that this remarkable achievement, which has been in the making for over a decade, is a testament of member state's dedication, perseverance, and collaborative spirit is firmly believed to enhance cooperation, reasonable management and utilization of the shared water resource.

According to its statement, "Ethiopia is confident that the entry into force of this agreement will yield significant benefits for the basin states and contribute to a more prosperous and sustainable future."

In addition to promoting equitable and sustainable management of the Nile River's resources among all riparian countries, this agreement would be a spring board towards enhancing collaboration on water sharing, energy production, and environmental protection.

On the other hand, the Ethiopian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yosef Kassaye has recently underscored that Egypt has a "golden opportunity" to restore peaceful relations with Nile riparian states by joining the ratification process.

Criticizing Egypt for seeking a colonial-era monopoly over Nile waters, Ambassador Yosefh as also reiterated that the Abbay Dam is fostering regional integration through energy and trade, which Egypt fails to recognize.

During the course of the ratification process, various international scholars and senior personalities were advocating Egypt to join the framework agreement by capitalizing on its (CFA's)multitude significance among riparian states.

It is to be recalled that Egypt has been accusing Ethiopia to the UN and in every possible situations as it if it is manipulating the Nile water solitarily.

