Ethiopia: Two More Occasions to Raise Our Flag Very High

A national flag is a universal feature shared among peoples and nations of the world. There is hardly any country that does not have a flag of its own that represents its history, culture, geography and any national and cultural symbol.

Ethiopia also adopted this current flag for the first time in the 1890s. The flag carries meanings related to prosperity, wealth, bright hope and the sacrifice paid to the sovereignty and unity of the country. The colours and the means that they represent are mostly shared and coincide from country to country. But still, people attach special feelings and importance to their flag.

Since its first adoption, the Ethiopian flag has passed through minor modifications on the emblems that are laid in the epicentre as they are usually added and changed to reflect the ideologies of the regimes that ruled the country in different times. Otherwise, the tricolour schemes have remained the same throughout the times.

These three main colours have also become symbolic and inspirational that they are adopted by various countries in Africa, after independence from colonial rule.

Leaving the historical part aside a deep meaning associated with the national flag has kept the people of Ethiopia together for the decades that passed. Throughout time the flag has been not only a symbol that represents the country but also a motivational factor in many of the historical milestones in the country.

For instance, the Victory of Adwa can be mentioned as one of the earliest historical incidents where Ethiopians raised their national flag very high. The victory that Ethiopia as an African country won against the colonial expansionist forces is indeed a highly estimable historical achievement that helped not only Ethiopians to walk full of pride but also all other black people who were languishing under colonialism. That is why the principal colour schemes of Ethiopia's flag was be hoisted not only in Ethiopia but also in many other African and Caribbean nations that were highly inspired by the monumental victory.

Another big historical event that can be mentioned as having raised the country's flag very high is the all-time famous historical achievement of the legendary athlete Abebe Bikila marathon victory won in the 1960 Rome Olympics. Abebe won a gold medal and broke the then-Olympic record running the whole 42 kilometers bare feet. The flag hoisted since then has been flying very high many times till now as the country has been blessed with countless elite and legendary athletes, men and women following Abebe. Furthermore, many other African athletes have also become famous and outstanding after this unprecedented and still unique victory. For instance, African countries like Kenya, Uganda, Eritrea, and Morocco have shown repeated victories in world athletic championships.

At this moment Ethiopians still have many forums where we have to exhibit excellence and commitment so that our success can raise our flag higher. For instance, Ethiopians are faced with an economic challenge that they have to fight and conquer by working hand in hand with the government and business community among others. Just as in the past the people have to struggle with the same motivation especially to realize the goals of the macro economic reform which is launched to transform and modernize the economy. It is a historical stage where Ethiopians have to give due attention, concentrate all their capabilities and conquer the decades-old enemy, which is poverty once and for all.

The people of Ethiopia have also got another big opportunity where they can work strenuously to keep their flag flying as high as in the past. It is to be recalled that the government with the unreserved contribution of the people have been undertaking the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) for the last 13 years. Now the dam is nearing completion as it has reached close to 95 % of its overall construction stage and some of its turbines have started generating electricity.

For a country like Ethiopia where there are scores of hydropower dams that generate hundreds of megawatts of electricity, what makes GERD unique is not that it is very big or generates many folds of energy as compared to the others. But the fact that it is being sponsored by the people and government of the country shows the resilience of the people against any foreign pressure.

Especially at this very time, Ethiopia's decades-old struggle has come to a very happy end as the Nile Basin Initiatives Cooperative Frame Work Agreement (CFA) has been ratified by six member states and has entered into force since 13 October 2024. This enables to breaking of the decades-old imposition of colonial period agreements by the lower riparian countries and puts in place a fair and equitable use of the natural resources by the member countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition to this Ethiopia is now working towards ensuring access to the sea. The country that was once an active player in the Red Sea and surrounding areas has lost its access and active role due to the problems created against it since the times of the colonial period.

However, for the country that is home to over 120 million people and located at the crossroads of the volatile Horn of Africa region as well as the Red Sea and Middle East, it is difficult to continue without reliable and direct maritime access. Therefore, by employing peaceful, diplomatic and give and take methods the government is taking the necessary measures to reclaim the country's historical access and benefits from the sea.

People from all walks of life should cover and work strenuously to realize these big national feats and as usual keep their nation's flag flying very high.