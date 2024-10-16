Namibia: Chile Go Top of the Log

Chile Futsal Club went to the top of the NDTC Futsal Premier League log after a hard fought 3-2 victory against Knights FC on Saturday.

They are now one of only three teams that are still unbeaten in the league, and lead Quality FC and Ballers FC on goal difference at the top of the log.

They, however, had to dig deep to overcome a determined Knights team that pushed them all the way.

Knights, in fact, took an early lead through a great long-range strike by Anelca Francisco, but Chile came storming back. They started to dominate possession with Wesley Otto at the forefront of their attacks.

He hit the post with a volley and then equalised after stabbing home a cross by Rolando Swartz.

Kings' keeper Teddy Neumann was kept busy and just before halftime pulled off a great diving save to deny Bornface Siyanga.

Chile's keeper Martin Thomas also pulled off some fine saves from Francisco and Gospel Nwagbara early in the second half, and they finally took the lead when Swartz rounded off a slick attack by Otto and Siyanga.

Chile continued to attack with Clinton Amutenya hitting the post before Siyanga rounded off a counter-attack to put them 3-1 ahead.

In the dying seconds, Francisco scored his second goal for Knights, but it was too little too late as Chile held on for a narrow victory.

Chile's vice captain Siyanga said their experience saw them through.

"We struggled a bit in the beginning, I don't know if our training was too intensive, but we could not start as we did in our previous two matches. But we are an experienced team, so we picked ourselves up and from there on everything just went accordingly," he said.

"We slowed the game down, we waited for them to come out and waited for the open spaces and that's how we got our goals," he added.

The win put Chile at the top of the log and Siyanga said they aimed to stay there.

"We are on top now and our aim is to stay there and go all the way and win the title. We will take it one game at a time but we are ready for any team this season," he said.

The defending champions Quality, thrashed Flying V 8-1 to go second on the log.

Ken Salote led their onslaught with four goals, while Ezio Chivas scored two, Luis Solunga one and an own goal by Junior Goliath. Dillon van Zyl scored Flying V's solitary goal.

Ballers FC are the only other unbeaten team after three rounds, after they beat Boston Madrid 4-2.

Ichsaan von Francois, Philemon Shilongo, Bonifasius Kauya and Johannes Neita scored for Ballers, while Myles Isaacks and Romario van Wyk scored for Boston Madrid.

Selecao moved into fourth place on seven points after a thrilling 4-4 draw against WIAS FC.

WIAS took a 2-0 lead after goals by Celu Tobias and Nestoli Nelenge, but Selecao drew level after a brace by Tiago Willemse.

WIAS regained the lead through Netope Vernes, but Selecao struck back with a brace by captain Waldron Theron to take a 4-3 lead.

Martin Braz, however, scored a last minute equaliser as WIAS grabbed a share of the spoils.

EFG Patriots moved into fifth position on six points after a 7-0 victory against Ineos FC. Their goals were scored by Silas Matheus (two), Jamal Jacobs, Peter Moller, Greyeno Rusberg, Claude-Will Swartbooi and Greg Cloete.

In other results, Demia FC beat 7 Kings 6-5, Windhoek Futsal Club beat The Mavericks 4-2 and X Men beat JAC Motors 5-3.