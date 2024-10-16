Namibia: Lioness Set to Drop New Album

If you're a local rap connoisseur with a taste for feisty flows, catchy hooks and stylish visuals, there's a phrase bound to stop your scrolling: "Lioness is coming."

All set to drop 'If Not In This Life' (INITL), her third studio album, this Friday, Lioness returns to the scene with an experimental project featuring Gazza, Willy G, Skrypt, Cleo Ice Queen, Kaladoshas, Azmo Nawe, Page (Ethnix), Earthtonami and Mel.

The 13-track album is powered by producers such as Preezy, Chris Wayne, Devitchi, Mr Glo and Phanas and will be distributed by emPawa Africa.

Having already released the retro 'Funk' and the vibey, "feeling myself" style 'Pull Up', Lioness blends her smooth, signature flow with a bold exploration of genre.

Describing INITL as a return to form after a life-changing transition motherhood, the award-winning rapper expands on the meaning behind the album's title.

"When I started recording this album, I was pregnant with my daughter and it felt like the majority of the people I asked questions about motherhood would tell me that my life and music ends here when I become a mom," says Lioness.

"I really thought it was going to be the end of my music career. At the same time, I actually didn't like the sound of leaving the industry on other people's terms," she says.

"For me, the title refers to the fact that I have this one life, this one chance to do the things I want to do. So even if the chance feels like a continued process of fighting, that's what it takes to be where you wanna be. I had to remind myself why I'm doing this and really carry that through."

With the spurning of gender norms and expectation at its root, Lioness says INITL is an empowered album.

"In this album, I explored genres I never thought I'd do," she says.

"There was a moment where I had to say: If you are a true definition of an artist, you need to be able to be thrown in the deep end and make it work."

An eclectic offering that swings between "grown and sexy" tracks like 'Selekta' and the more techno 'Oh La La', INITL features Lioness' take on Kizomba as well as 'Tic Tac', which is currently her daughter's favourite song.

"The album is empowered and feel-good. I have songs that speak to me, my psyche and what I was feeling at certain times in my life. There are definitely party and summer songs too, so it's really a mix. It will take you up and down," Lioness says.

INITL is also a departure from the artist's rapper persona because she sings more than she did on 2018's 'Pride of CilQ' and 2020's 'Wish You Were'.

"I challenged myself to sing a lot on this album, because I felt like I just wanted to be able to sing back some things," says Lioness. "I also did some vocal training with Maranatha, who is an amazing vocalist."

Lathering high praise on her producers, stylists, creative directors, featured artists, sound engineers, as well as Dirk van Niekerk, the director of the incoming video for 'Pull Up', Lioness is particularly pleased to have worked with Gazza.

"I mean Gazza is Gazza. I will always be a huge fan. He's an OG. I've listened to him all my life and still listen to him. I think I'm the hardest GMP fan."

Featuring this dream collaboration and with visuals for 'Pull Up' on their way, Lioness is set to send the album out into the world with high hopes.

"I hope people will appreciate my growth as an artist. I think this album is something the general public can hear and say: 'Okay, she's on to something. She's putting in the effort. It's not quick. It's not rushed. It's not looking for a hit song'," she says.

"So if you appreciate music like that, I think this is probably something you'll love."

- martha@namibian.com.na ; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com