Namibia: Police Seize Illegal Substances Worth N$5 930 Over the Weekend

15 October 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

In five separate incidents over the weekend, the police seized illegal substances valued at around N$5 930.

At Ncushe village in the Kavango West region, the police report confiscating 10 'ballies' of cannabis of an undetermined value.

At Stampriet in the Hardap region, a man (25) was arrested in possession of 56 'bankies' of cannabis, valued at N$2 800.

At Maltahöhe, a woman (30) was arrested with cannabis worth N$300, and a man (51) was arrested at Rehoboth in possession of two cannabis plants, valued at N$1 160, notes the police report.

At Mondesa at Swakopmund, the police arrested three women and a man, aged between 21 and 24, who were found in possession of cannabis and mandrax tablets, valued at N$1 670

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.