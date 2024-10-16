Namibia: Police Seize Illegal Substances Worth N$5 930 Over the Weekend

In five separate incidents over the weekend, the police seized illegal substances valued at around N$5 930.

At Ncushe village in the Kavango West region, the police report confiscating 10 'ballies' of cannabis of an undetermined value.

At Stampriet in the Hardap region, a man (25) was arrested in possession of 56 'bankies' of cannabis, valued at N$2 800.

At Maltahöhe, a woman (30) was arrested with cannabis worth N$300, and a man (51) was arrested at Rehoboth in possession of two cannabis plants, valued at N$1 160, notes the police report.

At Mondesa at Swakopmund, the police arrested three women and a man, aged between 21 and 24, who were found in possession of cannabis and mandrax tablets, valued at N$1 670