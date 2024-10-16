Namibia: Amushelelo Announces Withdrawal From the LPM Parliamentary List

Political activist Michael Amushelelo says he will withdraw his name from the parliamentary list of the Landless People's Movement (LPM).

Amushelelo made the announcement in a social media comment under a photo of the list, posted on the LPM's official Facebook page.

"My fellow Namibians, kindly note that I am withdrawing, as I never contested to be a member of parliament. My name was added to the list as a presidential nominee," he says.

Amushelelo is 31st on the party list, after being nominated by LPM's top five leadership, which appoints 12 members to the list.

"I don't subscribe to the culture of being offered 'free bones', as I genuinely believe that your hard work and efforts will be appreciated and rewarded by those who see it," he says.

Amushelelo joined the LPM in July, after defecting from the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters.

LPM national spokesperson Lifalaza Simataa says the party has not received any official communication from Amushelelo about his reported withdrawal from the party's parliamentary list.

"We are still waiting for the member to communicate officially. The party can not force the member to stay on the list."

Simataa says the LPM will consult with its lawyers to see who occupies the vacant spot when Amushelelo withdraws.

"We will transparently appoint another member," he adds.