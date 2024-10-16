Namibia: Amushelelo Announces Withdrawal From the LPM Parliamentary List

15 October 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Political activist Michael Amushelelo says he will withdraw his name from the parliamentary list of the Landless People's Movement (LPM).

Amushelelo made the announcement in a social media comment under a photo of the list, posted on the LPM's official Facebook page.

"My fellow Namibians, kindly note that I am withdrawing, as I never contested to be a member of parliament. My name was added to the list as a presidential nominee," he says.

Amushelelo is 31st on the party list, after being nominated by LPM's top five leadership, which appoints 12 members to the list.

"I don't subscribe to the culture of being offered 'free bones', as I genuinely believe that your hard work and efforts will be appreciated and rewarded by those who see it," he says.

Amushelelo joined the LPM in July, after defecting from the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters.

LPM national spokesperson Lifalaza Simataa says the party has not received any official communication from Amushelelo about his reported withdrawal from the party's parliamentary list.

"We are still waiting for the member to communicate officially. The party can not force the member to stay on the list."

Simataa says the LPM will consult with its lawyers to see who occupies the vacant spot when Amushelelo withdraws.

"We will transparently appoint another member," he adds.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.