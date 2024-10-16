Namibian Lawyer Gawanas Appointed As Chancellor of UK University

Namibian lawyer, diplomat and social justice advocate Bience Gawanas has been appointed as the chancellor of the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom (UK).

Gawanas, a former United Nations under-secretary-general, will start her new role in January 2025, the university announced in a statement on Monday.

She will serve as the ceremonial head of the university, presiding over major events, including graduation ceremonies, and acting as an ambassador for Warwick's principles of academic excellence, diversity and social impact.

University of Warwick vice chancellor and president professor Stuart Croft says Gawanas' leadership on the world stage, particularly in promoting equality and opportunity, aligns perfectly with the university's mission to inspire and nurture the next generation of leaders.

"This, combined with her own personal story and career as a Warwick alumna makes her the perfect candidate to be our next chancellor. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Warwick community," Croft says.

Gawanas says she is honoured to be appointed as chancellor.

"Education is a powerful tool for transformation, as I found out from my own time at Warwick. I arrived at Warwick as a refugee, and left knowing that Warwick empowered me to contribute to an independent Namibia and an equitable and just world. I look forward to working with the Warwick community to continue its tradition of academic excellence and inclusivity," Gawanas adds.