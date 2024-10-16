South Africa: Warning Against Government Subsidised Housing Scam

The Department of Human Settlements has warned the public to be vigilant of a housing scam on social media platforms.

On social media accounts, scammers falsely claim to be department employees and offer assistance with government-subsidised housing applications, targeting unsuspecting citizens and offering government subsidy houses (RDP), also known as Breaking New Ground (BNG), around the country at a staggering cost of R100 000.

The department emphasised that applications for RDP/BNG houses can only be processed through the provincial Departments of Human Settlements and municipalities, and "no organisation is mandated to facilitate this on behalf of the government".

"To qualify for a fully subsidised government house, applicants must meet specific criteria, including being a South African citizen, a first-time homeowner, and having a combined household income of less than R3 500 per month," the department said.

The department urged citizens to exercise caution and report suspicious social media accounts to the department or municipalities immediately.

"To verify authenticity and avoid potential scams, citizens can contact the national Department of Human Settlements directly on 0800 146 873 or via email at info@dhs.gov.za, or visit their local municipal offices.

"The department remains committed to providing safe and affordable housing opportunities to qualifying South Africans and urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities," the department said.