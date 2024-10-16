Kenya: Capital a Investment Bank Eyes Diaspora Investors As It Rebrands

Nairobi — Capital A Investment Bank, previously known as Securities Africa Kenya Limited, has rebranded after recently receiving an investment bank license from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

Initially, the investment bank operated as a stockbroker and now provides tailored investment advice across various financial instruments, including bonds, equities, Eurobonds, and corporate finance.

With an expanded role, its Chairman Norris Kibe said the bank is keen on exploring new opportunities in diaspora remittances, impact financing, green financing, and Islamic finance, reinforcing its role in advancing the Kenyan financial services sector.

"Capital A's leadership and commitment to innovation will play a crucial role in the growth of the Kenyan capital market," Frank Mwiti, CEO of the Nairobi Securities Exchange said.