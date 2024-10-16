Namibia: Electricity Regulator to Host 9th Electricity Supply Industry Forum in Otjiwarongo

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) is set to host the 9th edition of the Namibia Electricity Supply Industry (ESI) Forum on 24 October in Otjiwarongo, Otjozondjupa region.

Building on the success of the 2022 forum held in Oshakati, this year's event will bring together key stakeholders from across the electricity sector.

The forum will be officially opened by Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, alongside James Uerikua, Governor of the Otjozondjupa Region.

Attendees will include the Chief Executive of the ECB, the Managing Director of NamPower, chief executives from Regional Electricity Distributors (REDs), Independent Power Producers, local municipal leaders, farmer schemes, and consumer representative bodies among others.

The theme for this year's forum is "Delivering the Promise: Using Smart Solutions in an Al-Driven Environment to Improve Electricity Access, Affordability and Utilities' Sustainability."

It underscores the Namibian ESI's commitment to harnessing innovative technologies to transform the local electricity landscape.

"We are on the brink of a significant shift in how we manage and deliver electricity services," said Robert Kahimise, ECB Chief Executive.

One of the key focuses of this year's forum will be the importance of interactive and interconnected systems utilized by electricity licensees.

"The integration of smart solutions and Al-driven programs is not just an option, it is essential for enhancing electricity access and affordability while ensuring the sustainability of our utilities. Therefore, this forum serves as a crucial platform for us to engage, collaborate and explore how we can implement these systems effectively for the benefit of our customers," noted Kahimise.

"We aim to enhance the overall customer experience and improve service delivery. As we embrace the imminent arrival of Al-technologies, industry players must start gravitating towards incorporating AI-driven solutions into their operations," he added.

The forum will not only feature engaging discussions and presentations but will also be streamed live, ensuring that all interested parties in Namibia and beyond can participate in the conversations.

The ESI Forum was first held in 2006 and has since taken place on a biennial basis except in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.