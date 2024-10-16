Namibia: SKW and Cbsbook Place in Final

Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) U/19 secured their spot in the final of the MTC HopSol Youth League after a thrilling 5-3 penalty shootout victory against Ramblers at the Jan Möhr football field this past weekend.

SKW will face Collin Benjamin's Soccer Academy (CBS) on Saturday, who also advanced to the final via penalties.

Winning coach Lucky Kakuva from SKW described the match as a typical derby, noting that his team controlled most of the game. "Later on, it developed into a scrappy match, but I think in terms of build and transitions from a technical and tactical perspective, SKW was superior," he said.

Kakuva expressed disappointment with his team's inability to capitalise on their chances. "On the balance of play as a team, we had better chances than our opponents, but it was not to be. But yes, penalties are a lottery, and we were lucky that we went through."

"Going forward, I want my boys to be level-headed. We are one of the better teams now from my perspective. This was just one of those matches that we could not fire on all cylinders. We had more of the ball, we had better chances, we were rushing at times, and we were rushing the passes.

"Sometimes you need to understand the quality of the pitch is not right for the type of football we play, which was also a contributing factor.

In another match, CBS progressed to the finals, winning 7-6 on penalties against Riverheights Football Academy.

Henrico Botes, coach of CBS, described the match as nerve-wracking but ultimately rewarding. "I think the youth is in good hands because we had a good game of football, good tactics from the coaches right until the end. You can see the penalties went till sudden death; I'm elated that my boys got the win."

"I was worried throughout the match because that's not the way we play, playing the long balls in the opposition half. We like to play from the back, build up from the midfield, but I think they were nervous from the start. I think the players who took the spot kicks were good, and I am delighted we are in the final," he added.