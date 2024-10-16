Namibia: Bossa to Anchor New Maerua Mall Development

The sub-contractors of the Maerua Mall development project last week hosted a roof-wetting event, bringing together sub-contractors, the main contractor Afrideca, the professional team, and client Oryx Properties.

Heinrich Mohrmann, owner of AGA Cooling, shared: "While the roof isn't fully complete, we felt it important to celebrate the progress so far, express gratitude to the main team, and toast and bless the new addition". The roof-wetting also marked the exciting reveal of new tenants for the highly-anticipated Maerua Mall extension.

Lourens Anderson, asset manager at Oryx Properties, shared the news. "Among the new arrivals is Bossa, the anchor tenant, a family-friendly restaurant, offering casual dining, a lively ambience and a children's play park, all within a generous 500 sqm space". Other notable tenants include Gallito's, renowned for their flame-grilled chicken, and Bathu shoes, a South African brand with a beautiful story of entrepreneurship and perseverance.

Additional tenants include Old Khaki and Fabulous Fashions, which are expanding to bigger locations.

Also joining is OTB with a unique indoor track for shoe testing and Total Tools.

"There are more tenants in the pipeline, but we'll keep those a surprise for now," he teased. André du Plessis from the main contractor Afrideca revealed some of the complexities of add-ons and renovations, but expressed confidence that the development will bring a refreshed, uniquely "Namibianised" experience to Maerua Mall shoppers once completed.