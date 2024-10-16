Namibia: Air Botswana's Whk Route Faces Delays

Air Connect Namibia has provided an update on the imminent routes into Windhoek's Hosea Kutako International Airport that have seen a delay in Air Botswana's connection between Gaborone and Windhoek.

Meanwhile, FlySafair and South African Airways (SAA) are on course to offer more connections on 22 and 27 October, respectively.

In September 2024, Air Connect Namibia and Air Botswana announced the latter would connect Gaborone to Windhoek, and continue to Durban's King Shaka International Airport (DUR) in South Africa as of 1 October 2024.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the route launch has been delayed, with a new suitable date to be communicated in due course.

Air Connect Namibia chairperson and chief executive officer of the Namibia Airports Company (Nac) Bisey /Uirab apologised for the delay. "We offer our unreserved apologies to the public for the delay in the route launch between Gaborone and Windhoek. Matters beyond our control necessitated its delay. We will be updating the general public when we get more details on this event's launch".

Air Connect Namibia confirmed that commencing on 22 October 2024, FlySafair will operate a twice-weekly service, connecting Cape Town International Airport to Hosea Kutako International Airport.

The route is expected not only to enhance access between the Namibian capital and South Africa's "mother city", but also provide consumers with increased choice when flying.

The new route will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

In addition, SAA is on course to add a third daily frequency between Johannesburg and Windhoek on 27 October 2024. The new frequency, serviced by SAA's modern A320 fleet, is scheduled to begin on 27 October 2024 offering more flexibility and convenience for business and leisure travellers.