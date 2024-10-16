Namibia: Hardap Hosts Tense Tussle

The southern town of Mariental was this weekend abuzz with political energy.

The Landless People's Movement (LPM) and Swapo hosted significant events at the same time on Sunday at the town.

The early hours of the day were filled with the sounds of throngs of supporters singing and honking their car horns.

The town was awash in orange with a touch of white of the LPM supporters, and the red, green and blue of Swapo.

Unexpectedly, residents were largely going about their business, even with the political events occurring close by.

Police officers were stationed at various points throughout the town to ensure calm between the two groups.

A day earlier, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) condemned an incident where the two parties' supporters were involved in a scuffle. A car suffered damage during the ordeal.

The ECN swiftly issued a statement "to express its deep concern" pertaining to the alleged acts of violence and intimidation involving members of Swapo and the LPM in Mariental, which have been widely reported in the media. The commission said these incidents constitute a serious breach of the democratic principles which underpin the electoral process.

"As an institution dedicated to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections, we would like to emphasise the profound responsibility political parties bear in creating an environment of tolerance and respect.

The recent incidents of violence as reported in the media not only undermine the democratic process, but also instil fear and erode public trust in our democratic system," stressed the ECN. The LPM established a stronghold in Hardap during the Regional and Local Authority elections in 2020, winning seven of the eight seats in the regional council, whereas Swapo aims to reclaim its dominance.

Swapo held its star rally at the Mariental Youth Resource Centre, while the LPM gathered at the Persianer Rugby Stadium. At the resource centre, the tents were bustling with activity, adorned with Swapo flags everywhere, while the gathering for the LPM was also well-attended, though not quite as crowded as the Swapo rally.

The LPM kicked off the day with a street- naming ceremony in the town to honour their leader Bernadus Swartbooi, before moving on to a drive-through event.

Swapo party secretary general Sophia Shaningwa told supporters, sympathisers and residents that Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has officially been registered as the party's presidential candidate, and they had submitted the names of 96 potential National Assembly members to the ECN.

"That process is complete. Those still debating the presidential candidate are falling behind," she remarked. Nandi-Ndaitwah at the rally highlighted Namibia's socio-economic challenges, and reaffirmed her government's dedication to achieving food security, as outlined in their election manifesto.

She noted that beginning next year, the government plans to allocate N$500 million annually for agricultural projects, focusing particularly on the Hardap region to support the Hardap green scheme's goals.

She emphasised that Swapo has established a strong foundation for realising these objectives. Nandi-Ndaitwah pointed out that infrastructural development is essential for national advancement, referencing significant investments in roads, hospitals, educational facilities, telecommunications and water services since independence.

"Anyone claiming that your government has done nothing since independence is underestimating your intelligence," she stated.

With 71% of Namibia's population being youth, the party's election manifesto prioritises initiatives aimed at addressing their specific needs.

"We are not just planning. We know what is required. We have already developed our plans, and begun implementation," she declared. The government is committed to investing in quality education to ensure that no child is overlooked, noting that 63 of the 2 047 educational facilities in the country are in the Hardap region.

To combat poverty, she mentioned the targeted Basic Income Grant for individuals who do not receive other government support.

This programme will be rolled out similarly to drought relief efforts, and is intended purely for humanitarian purposes.

Regarding healthcare, Nandi-Ndaitwah called for a review of procurement practices to guarantee a consistent supply of medicines and medical equipment, insisting that past prioritisation of profit over public health must end.

She stressed that Namibia's natural resources should primarily benefit its citizens, and that foreign investors must comply with local laws. The manifesto commits to creating 256 538 jobs over the next five years, while emphasising the need for youth to acquire the necessary skills for these positions.

The politician then expressed her readiness to lead Namibia, but underscored the importance of national unity in achieving those aspirations.