Namibia: Neighbours Committed to Orange River Solution

Swakopmund — Namibia and South Africa are considering the Report of the Joint Committee of Experts on the Orange River Boundary, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The Political, Diplomatic,and Legal Committee of the Bi-National Commission of the two countries is meeting in Swakopmund this week, marking a significant step towards resolving the long-standing border issue between the two nations.

This committee meeting follows a direct mandate from Namibia and South Africa, issued after the third session of the Bi-National Commission held in Windhoek on 13 October 2023.

During this session, ministers were instructed to receive and review the expert report on the Orange River boundary, which has been awaiting consideration since its completion in 2017.

In his opening remarks, Namibia's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Peya Mushelenga emphasised the two countries' shared commitment to working collaboratively on the Orange River boundary issue.

"Our presence here today reaffirms the commitment of both nations to resolve this issue for the benefit of current and future generations. It further underscores our common resolve to address issues, of mutual concern and interest in accordance with the principles of good neighbourliness, transparency and mutual trust that continue to underpin the excellent state of bilateral relations and cooperation between our sister countries," he said.

South Africa's minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola called for stronger economic ties and collaboration between South Africa and Namibia, emphasising the need to maximise opportunities across multiple sectors.

"The Orange River is more than a geographic feature; it is a lifeline that sustains our people in this arid part of the world. Shared by the two countries, the river symbolises both the natural beauty and unity of the region," he said.

The Joint Committee of Experts, established in 2016, comprises five members each from Namibia and South Africa.

The experts were tasked with making recommendations regarding the Orange River boundary, a critical geographic and political issue for both nations. Despite completing their report in 2017, the document's formal review has been delayed.

