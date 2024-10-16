Namibia: Venaani Lashes Out At Northern Tenderpreneurs ...'Blames' Shaningwa for Windswept Rally

Outapi — Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani said businesspeople in the north decorate their trucks with Swapo flags, campaigning for the ruling party because they are benefitting from tenders.

He also jokingly accused Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa of being responsible for the strong winds at Outapi during the party's star rally on Saturday.

He claims she is to blame for the wind, and that she should be ashamed.

Shaningwa's riposte was equally fierce but light-hearted: "Honourable Venaani was supposed to consult first before his meeting. Because any person who speaks with the intention of unseating Swapo, standing on that land, shall be deemed to be a direct provocation and, therefore, the wind shall respond immediately. He must go find out why, and apologise".

"They are the ones with incomplete projects. All projects are half-built. They are celebrating because they are benefitting while the majority of people go to bed hungry," he said.

He stated that PDM is the only party that has consistently and maturely championed the social causes of the people.

He added that his party is dedicated to ushering in a new dawn in the history of the republic.

"We envision a society that is not marred by corruption, economic inequality or disenfranchisement. We dream of a Namibia where every citizen feels they belong and that their government is working for them - not against them," he said.

He said this during the party's star rally held at Outapi, Olufuko Centre on Saturday.

The rally, which was supposed to start at 14h00, started at 18h30 due to the strong wind that blew all day.

"Shaningwa, you brought me bad luck with your wind. It is because of you that the wind was blowing all day. You are afraid that PDM is coming to Outapi. Shame on you, Shaningwa," he said jokingly.

Despite the dusty wind destroying tents and people leaving the rally, Venaani was determined that nothing would stop him from addressing his people.

"The proof of our commitment is laid out clearly in the PDM manifesto, which serves as our guiding document. We will allocate 10% of our gross domestic product to agriculture, ensuring our food security and, in the process, safeguarding our sovereignty," he promised.

He said by reducing their overreliance on imports from South Africa and other countries, PDM will fight the rising cost of living.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Additionally, this investment will allow us to create value chains, employing more Namibians and addressing the pressing issue of unemployment, which we aim to reduce to 11% by 2029," he claimed.

He said by identifying niche markets in each constituency, they will establish factories that position Namibia as a manufacturing hub within southern Africa.

"The PDM government will also require that up to 50% of all natural resources undergo local value addition," he stated.

He indicated that under his stewardship, a PDM government will bring about universal healthcare.

"Every Namibian will have access to quality healthcare. We will build primary healthcare facilities within a five-kilometre radius of communities that currently lack access to healthcare, ensuring that no one is left behind. Our track record speaks for itself," he said.