Namibia: Nust, Union Agree On Salary Increase

15 October 2024
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) management and the representative union's salary negotiations ended on a high note. After months of negotiations between the university's management and the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu), as well as the Teachers' Union of Namibia (TUN), the parties have agreed to increase staff salaries.

The university, together with Napwu representing the administrative staff, and TUN catering for the academic community, concluded what they termed "another milestone" to the benefit of the respective constituents. Both the administrative staff and academics under the bargaining unit will receive a 7% salary increase, whilst the executive management are covered by a 4.9% under the inflation considerations. This is in addition to

transport allowance benefits to specific job grades.

Speaking at a joint announcement with Napwu last

week, and in reflection of the signing of the agreement with TUN last week, NUST Vice Chancellor Erold Naomab remarked on these progressive developments. "The adjustment reflects our continued commitment to recognising the hard work of our staff, whose contributions are vital to the success of our institution. I further urge the staff to spend their earnings wisely," he said.

At the same event, Matheus Ndeshikeya, Napwu deputy general secretary, recognised the cordiality of the NUST management during the process, saying: "The negotiations took place in record time (from April to date), showing that all parties were negotiating in good faith. We have become transparent in our approaches, and this shows that our relationship has matured. We also aim to ensure that our productivity meets our demands."

Meanwhile, in the same spirit of solidarity, the TUN stated: "We believe it is not an easy task for the union and NUST to agree on a salary increase, especially at the

time of this economic hardships that the country is faced with."

