Namibia: Mccarty Wins Black Desert Championship in Second PGA Tour Start

Matt McCarty clinched his first PGA Tour title at only the second attempt as he won the inaugural Black Desert Championship.

The American, who earned his promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour in August, clinched a three-stroke win with a closing four-under-par 67.

German Stephan Jaeger got close with birdies on the 14th and 15th holes, but McCarty grabbed an eagle on the 14th, and wrapped things up with three straight birdies. The victory earns McCarty a place at the Masters and PGA Championship, having already earned a spot in the US Open because he led the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

Jaeger birdied the 18th to finish alone on 20-under-par, one better than the experienced duo Lucas Glover - who closed with a 62 - and Kevin Streelman. -Nampa