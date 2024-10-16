Namibia: Ovitoto Farmers Receive Free Lucerne

Zebaldt Ngaruka

Drought-hit farmers in Ovitoto, especially the settlement's pensioners, received significant support from esteemed businessman and prominent farmer Mbiripipo Monty Ndjavera, who contributed over 110 bales of lucerne to assist 37 vulnerable pensioners.

The Ovitoto settlement, located in the Otjozondjupa region, is among the areas most severely impacted by drought in the country, with farmers suffering the loss of hundreds of cattle and small livestock due to the persistent dry conditions.

In an interview with AgriToday, Ndjavera expressed that this donation reflects his commitment to sharing and giving back to the community. His decision to provide assistance was motivated by witnessing the struggles of pensioners in feeding their animals.

"Drought is real. I know the Ovitoto settlement very well and what people are going through, especially our pensioners who solely depend on farming for survival. It is one of the small areas surrounded by mountains and overcrowded by livestock farmers," he said.

The businessman said close to N$25 000 worth of donations will help the beneficiaries fight against the drought.

"I did not do these for recognition purposes. The feeling one gets after giving or donating motivates me to assist where possible. By investing in people, you will never suffer," he said.

Councillor Israel Hukura of the Omatako constituency expressed his appreciation to Ndjavera for the donated items, highlighting the joy it brought to the elderly residents.

"This is a good gesture. The donation comes at the right time as most of our farmers in the area are affected by drought. We are suffering here, and these are tough months of drought," said the councillor.

Hukura added that water scarcity in the mountainous area has made things even more difficult.

"In areas like Ovitoto where there is no water, animals are forced to walk miles to get water, and that is bad during this time of the year. It is a mountain to climb, there is no grazing pasture left even for small stock to feed on due to this pressure on the land. The animals are suffering and sometimes they go three to four days without water," he

shared.

Each farmer was allocated three bales of lucerne. Among the recipients, there are 10 women, of whom eight are widows and two serve as the primary earners for their households.

When asked about the selection process for the beneficiaries, the councillor explained that a committee was tasked with their identification.

"The committee selected 37 beneficiaries aged 70 years and above. We hope to have more assistance on the drought from good Samaritans like Ndjavera, as most people are heavily-affected," he noted.

One of the beneficiaries, Gerson Kapuuo, said that he lost many of his livestock due to the scarcity of grazing and water in the area.

"I am thankful for Ndjavera's donation, as it will help the remaining animals survive this terrible drought," he said.

Another beneficiary, Erika Kaupeua, said people like Ndjavera deserve blessings, and his role in helping many is noticeable.

"I will now feed my goats, and I am confident that they will survive. This relief will make a difference. Other well-off people must follow his example," said Kaupeua.

Kanjava Maendo from Okouue expressed her delight with the donation, adding that God's timing is the best and the donation will rescue her remaining animals.

On his part, Veiririra Kazondunge from Okomakuara, said the gesture shown by Ndjavera is remarkable, and he must continue helping people.

"Thanks for thinking about us and many blessings to him," said Kazondunge, who is also a traditional councillor.

It is not the first time the businessman has helped the community of Ovitoto and the country at large. He, amongst others, contributed immensely to the upliftment of youth in sport and music.