Namibia: Shifeta Encourages Tree Planting

Oshakati — Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta has urged Namibians to plant trees to counteract the effects of habitat degradation, deforestation, and climate change.

Shifeta, while speaking during the commemoration of Arbor Day at Oshakati on Friday, said the environment faces numerous challenges, including deforestation to climate change.

"It is our collective responsibility to address these challenges and work towards a sustainable future. Planting trees may seem like a small gesture, but collectively it has a significant impact," the minister said.

He added that as development progresses, vegetation is being cleared to make way for new buildings and roads.

Developers should be encouraged to integrate green spaces into their urban planning, he stated.

Shifeta further said deforestation is driven by a large proportion of rural people depending on wood biomass for energy needs, the unsustainable use of wood resources, and slash-and-burn practices to expand agricultural activities. "Nearly 2.5 million hectares of land cover in Namibia is affected by wildfires," he said.

He also emphasised the urgent need to promote tree planting in urban development planning as the expansion of townships is a major factor in the loss of indigenous tree species in many areas.

"It is, therefore, vital to raise awareness of the importance of urban greening so that trees removed during development are replaced in double or triple numbers," he added.

Speaking at the same occasion, Oshana governor Elia Irimari stated that a commitment has been made to plant 1 000 trees in the region.

Irimari noted that each tree planted is "a symbol of hope, a promise for a greener and healthier tomorrow", and an investment in the well-being of communities.

Arbor Day was celebrated under the theme 'Forest and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World.'