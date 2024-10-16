Namibia: Miller, Krugel-Greef Crowned 2024 National Champions

Alex Miller and Anri Krugel-Greef were crowned the 2024 Nedbank Namibia National XCM champions last Saturday in Swakopmund.

A total of 85 riders participated in the competition, which took place at Habitat Life Centre in Swakopmund.

The winners earned rights to the cross-country marathon national jerseys, which means they will represent Namibia at international competitions in the 2025 cycling season.

In the men's elite competition, defending champion Miller beat Kevin Lowe and Martin Freyer by coming home in three hours, six

minutes and fifty-six seconds (03:06:56).

Lowe and Freyer had to be separated by the split of a second after the two clocked 03:11:14 in a photo-finish, with Lowe winning second place and Freyer third place.

In the women's elite competition, Krugel-Greef came in first place in a time of 03:45:16, followed by Nicola Fester in second place in a time of 04:22:05, with third place going to Anna-Mart Kruger, who finished in 04:23:17.

Speaking after the race, Miller expressed excitement about winning the marathon, saying he wanted to complete the 84-kilometre race in less than three hours.

"The competition was high, with strong riders on the day. I was able to get away early, and

managed to open the gap. I knew that nobody would catch up with me. The course was challenging, compared to the one for last year," he said. He added that he was happy to win the national jersey for the second year running, and is looking forward to representing Namibia at international events.

The event organiser, Alfons Kiesewetter of Cycles4U, said it went well, as the track was well-prepared and challenging.

"The riders expected an 'easier' marathon route, but were challenged to the maximum. We are also happy with the turnout, and there were no major incidents during the competition," he said.

Kiesewetter added that the weather was conducive for cycling, and the competition was fierce amongst the riders.

Namibia Cycling Federation (NCF) vice president Axel Theissen congratulated the winners, saying the event delivered top-quality competition.

Speaking after the event, Nedbank Namibia spokesperson Selma Kaulinge congratulated the organisers and NCF on hosting the national championships in Swakopmund.

She said this is a testament to NCF's commitment to taking the sport across Namibia.

"Nedbank Namibia has a long history of supporting cycling events, which develop the Namibian cycling talent. We are surely on the right track in ensuring that Namibia can be represented on the international cycling stage," she stated.

"The NCF, with the support of Nedbank, continues the promotion of sports through community engagement such as this one, which helps to elevate Namibian cycling, and inspire our athletes. Together, we are cycling towards victory, and building a legacy of excellence and unity within the Namibian cycling community," she noted. She cemented Nedbank Namibia's commitment to promoting cycling in Namibia, saying they are committed to working alongside NCF to take the sport to all corners of the country.