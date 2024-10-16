Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Hosts Luncheon in Appreciation of Independence Parade Performance

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has hosted a luncheon at the Defence Intelligence and Security Headquarters to appreciate the participants of the Independence Day Parade.

The event brought together participants from the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), Uganda Police Force (UPF), Uganda Prisons Service (UPS), and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), led by overall parade Commander Col Deo Akiiki.

Speaking at the luncheon, Muhoozi expressed gratitude to the participants for their excellent execution of drills.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards through continuous improvement via unit drills and competitions.

Gen Muhoozi, also the Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations, highlighted the significance of parades in showcasing discipline and military capabilities.

He noted that a well-executed parade demonstrates the effectiveness of a force.

The luncheon was attended by senior officers, including Commander SFC Maj Gen BD Mugisha, Chief of Staff SFC Brig Paul Namawa, and Deputy Chief Defence Intelligence and Security Brig Abdul Rugumayo.

The deputy defence spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, expressed his appreciation to the CDF for keeping his commitment to host the participants following the well-executed Independence Day parade.

"Today we were honoured as promised by the Chief of Defense Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to be hosted to a luncheon in appreciation of the independence parade performance that set a new era. We are eternally grateful. It takes real conviction to receive it from a General,"

At the 62nd Independence Celebrations, President Yoweri Museveni commended Gen Kainerugaba and the UPDF for streamlining the parade, observing that it was more organised than previous years.

"I want to thank the army for the new arrangement of the parade and thank Gen. Muhoozi, the CDF," Museveni said.

"You do not have to keep on the ground, that was a system from our brothers, but I am happy we have started our own. The parade doesn't have to keep standing." the President added.

Prior to the Independent Day celebrations held at Busikho Primary Teachers' College in Busia District, the Gen Muhoozi had spent three days in Busia to oversee the armed forces parade preparations.