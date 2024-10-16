Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Hosts Luncheon in Appreciation of Independence Parade Performance

16 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has hosted a luncheon at the Defence Intelligence and Security Headquarters to appreciate the participants of the Independence Day Parade.

The event brought together participants from the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), Uganda Police Force (UPF), Uganda Prisons Service (UPS), and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), led by overall parade Commander Col Deo Akiiki.

Speaking at the luncheon, Muhoozi expressed gratitude to the participants for their excellent execution of drills.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards through continuous improvement via unit drills and competitions.

Gen Muhoozi, also the Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations, highlighted the significance of parades in showcasing discipline and military capabilities.

He noted that a well-executed parade demonstrates the effectiveness of a force.

The luncheon was attended by senior officers, including Commander SFC Maj Gen BD Mugisha, Chief of Staff SFC Brig Paul Namawa, and Deputy Chief Defence Intelligence and Security Brig Abdul Rugumayo.

The deputy defence spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, expressed his appreciation to the CDF for keeping his commitment to host the participants following the well-executed Independence Day parade.

"Today we were honoured as promised by the Chief of Defense Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to be hosted to a luncheon in appreciation of the independence parade performance that set a new era. We are eternally grateful. It takes real conviction to receive it from a General,"

At the 62nd Independence Celebrations, President Yoweri Museveni commended Gen Kainerugaba and the UPDF for streamlining the parade, observing that it was more organised than previous years.

"I want to thank the army for the new arrangement of the parade and thank Gen. Muhoozi, the CDF," Museveni said.

"You do not have to keep on the ground, that was a system from our brothers, but I am happy we have started our own. The parade doesn't have to keep standing." the President added.

Prior to the Independent Day celebrations held at Busikho Primary Teachers' College in Busia District, the Gen Muhoozi had spent three days in Busia to oversee the armed forces parade preparations.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.