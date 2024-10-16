Uganda: Constitutional Lawyers Warn MP Lumu - Withdraw Your Bill or Face Political Ruin.

Withdraw your bill, apologize to Ugandans before you drown with it," Kiiza advised, emphasising the dangers that lie ahead for the embattled MP

Mityana County South Member of Parliament, Richard Lumu, is facing intense criticism from constitutional lawyers and political parties over his proposed amendment to the Administration of Parliament Act 2024.

The controversial bill, which seeks to change the method of appointing the Leader of the Opposition, has been rejected across the political spectrum, with even rival political factions coming together to oppose it.

Lumu's amendment has drawn the ire of constitutional experts, who warn that he risks not only legislative defeat but also political ruin if he insists on pushing the bill forward.

In a stark message, constitutional lawyer Eron Kiiza urged Lumu to abandon the bill and apologize to the Ugandan public.

"Withdraw your bill, apologize to Ugandans before you drown with it," Kiiza advised, emphasising the dangers that lie ahead for the embattled MP.

The bill has united political parties that are typically at odds, including the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Uganda People's Congress (UPC), National Unity Platform (NUP), and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

All these parties have firmly rejected the bill, seeing it as a threat to multipartism and democracy in Uganda. This rare unity across party lines has increased pressure on Lumu to reconsider his position.

Constitutional lawyer George Musisi also weighed in, pointing out that while the legal committee in parliament is yet to deliver its final report, Lumu's chances of success are slim.

"Although the findings of the legal committee are not absolute to the rejection of Lumu's bill, his chances to succeed at the full floor of the August house can be equated to a toddler carrying a 20-litre jerrycan of water," Musisi said, painting a vivid picture of the difficulties Lumu faces.

The bill's proposed changes have raised questions about Lumu's motives. Both opposition and ruling party members are puzzled as to why Lumu is championing a bill that has generated so much opposition.

"In whose interest is Lumu's bill serving?" Kiiza asked, echoing the concerns of many political observers who suspect that the bill could be serving ulterior motives rather than the public interest.

Amidst the growing opposition, constitutional lawyers are advising Lumu to retreat. "Lumu risks suffering adverse shame," Kiiza noted, referring to the potential fallout from a parliamentary legal committee report that is expected to be unfavourable. Should the MP ignore these warnings, he could face political isolation and damage to his credibility within parliament.

As the debate intensifies, Lumu's political future hangs in the balance. Constitutional lawyers like Kiiza and Musisi are adamant that the only way forward for Lumu is to admit his mistake and make amends.

"Accept that you are wrong, repent to Ugandans," Kiiza urged, calling for an end to the controversy before it derails Lumu's political career.

The saga surrounding the bill is a clear sign that political unity can emerge in the face of controversial legislation, and Lumu's battle to pass his amendment appears to be a losing one.

Whether he heeds the advice of constitutional experts remains to be seen, but the message is clear: withdraw, or risk drowning with the bill.