Ethiopians Rate the Government's Economic Performance As Poor

Key findings

Close to two-thirds (65%) assess the country's economic condition as "fairly bad" or "very bad," while 47% say the same about their personal living conditions.

Almost two-thirds (64%) say the country's economic conditions have worsened over the preceding 12 months, and only 42% expect things to improve during the coming year.

Ethiopians overwhelmingly say the government has performed "fairly badly" or "very badly" on key economic issues, including keeping prices stable (85%), narrowing gaps between rich and poor (82%), creating jobs (74%), improving the living standards of the poor (73%), and managing the economy (72%).

Management of the economy tops the list of the most important problems that Ethiopians want their government to address.

Almost four in 10 citizens (37%) say they or a family member went without a cash income "many times" or "always" during the previous year, and 26% frequently went without medical care or enough water.

Six in 10 Ethiopians (61%) experienced moderate or high levels of lived poverty during the past year, up from 54% in 2020.

economy. In 2023, Ethiopia's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.2% (International Monetary Fund, 2024). Government statistics indicate a 7.2% real GDP growth rate in fiscal year 2022/2023 (Ethiopian News Agency, 2024), surpassing the sub-Saharan African average of 3.3% (United Nations Development Programme, 2024).

Despite this sustained growth, Ethiopia remains one of the poorest countries on the continent, with a per capita gross national income of $1,020 (World Bank, 2024). Rising inflation and youth unemployment are key challenges. In May 2023, Ethiopia's year-on-year general inflation rate was 30.8% after hitting 33.5% in the previous month (Ethiopian Statistical Service, 2023). Youth unemployment in urban and rural areas stands at 23% and 12%, respectively, while migrants leaving the country for better economic opportunities are predominantly youth aged 15-29 (Ethiopian Statistical Services, 2021).

In light of these macroeconomic gains and challenges, how do ordinary Ethiopians assess their government's performance with regard to economic indicators?

Findings from the most recent Afrobarometer survey show a high prevalence of lived poverty, with many Ethiopians experiencing frequent shortages of basic necessities in their daily lives. An overwhelming majority of citizens rate the government's performance as poor when it comes to keeping prices stable, narrowing gaps between rich and poor, creating jobs, and managing the economy.

Mulu Teka Mulu Teka is the national investigator for Ethiopia.