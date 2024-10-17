Sudan: Darfur Residents 'Flee Homes in Panic' As Saf Bombs Major Cities

El Geneina / Nyala — On Monday, Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) warplane bombed several locations in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, including the city's airport and surrounding neighbourhoods. In Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, SAF warplanes launched an airstrike Monday evening, dropping more than ten shells across the city.

Witnesses in El Geneina told Radio Dabanga that no civilian casualties were reported from the airstrike, but the plane appeared to be a new model, based on its sound.

Mohamed Osman, a media official from the West Darfur civil administration, stated yesterday that the attack caused both material and human losses, "including miscarriages among pregnant women and widespread psychological trauma". The full extent of the damage has not been determined according to the official.

Alaaeldin Babiker, a journalist residing in El Geneina, reported that the warplane began flying at 21.30 on Monday at a high altitude, suggesting it was a more modern aircraft compared to previous raids. The plane dropped three shells in an area east of El Geneina Airport, located in the city's northeast.

"Although the shells caused no significant damage, they induced panic, with most residents fleeing their homes, believing it was safer to stay outside." Babiker also noted that people only returned to their homes hours after the aircraft had left the city.

South Darfur

In the state capital, Nyala, listeners near El Matar (the airport) neighbourhood in the eastern part of the city told Radio Dabanga that a warplane flew over the city for almost an hour, "dropping about eight barrels". These barrels reportedly caused little damage, with only one house being destroyed, but the strike spread fear and panic among the residents.

A listener in the El Rahman neighbourhood, adjacent to El Matar, confirmed that about three shells were dropped around the area though the extent of damage remains unclear.

The warplane also targeted several southern neighbourhoods, including areas near Nyala Technical School. Some shells fell close to the Legislative Council building, a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) base in El Matar, and the Jebel Market area, according to Sudan War Monitor.

Nyala has been subjected to numerous airstrikes since the RSF took control of the city on October 26 last year, which has led to hundreds of civilian deaths.

The city's airport has endured four air raids in the past two weeks, causing significant destruction. These raids coincided with reports of unidentified aircraft landing at the airport. An unidentified plane reportedly landed at Nyala Airport on Sunday night at 00.10 and left an hour later, according to a local source.