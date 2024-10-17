Uganda: Nakivale Refugee Camp Faces Food Crisis After Programme Closure

Nakivale Camp, which welcomes over 500 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo each week, is now facing a mounting crisis, with leaders unsure how to address the growing food needs of these vulnerable newcomers.

Panic and tension have engulfed refugee leaders in Nakivale Refugee Resettlement in Isingiro District following the abrupt closure of an emergency food assistance programme.

This initiative, which provided crucial food support to newly arrived refugees, has ceased operations due to dwindling donor funding.

Nakivale Camp, which welcomes over 500 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo each week, is now facing a mounting crisis, with leaders unsure how to address the growing food needs of these vulnerable newcomers.

CARE International, in partnership with Andre Foods International and Tumaini for Refugee Women, has confirmed the closure of the Emergency Food Assistance program.

Frances Asekenye, the Technical Advisor for Cash and Voucher for East, Central, and South Africa at CARE International, explained that the program's end is due to a sharp reduction in donor support.

"Whatever support we have provided was based on existing lists from UNHCR, OPM, and WFP. I believe these agencies will continue offering minimum support with the resources they have, while we work on mobilizing additional funds to complement their efforts," Asekenye told the Nile Post.

Funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the program had provided essential food relief to over 900 refugee households, covering approximately 18,000 individuals.

In addition to new arrivals, it targeted pregnant and lactating mothers, child-headed families, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and those living with chronic illnesses.

"We targeted 942 households and met that goal. Our aim was to support over 10,000 individuals, which we also achieved. We invested Shs835 million in food vouchers and in building the capacity of local actors, including vendors," Olive, a project coordinator, further noted.

The closure of this humanitarian initiative comes at a difficult time, coinciding with the World Food Programme's (WFP) reduction in rations, exacerbating an already dire situation.

With CARE International and its partners stepping back, the responsibility now falls on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to provide essential livelihood support.

"We are completely saddened," said Aloysius Gumisiriza, the Refugee Focal Person for Isingiro District.

"This will place a tremendous burden on OPM, UNHCR, and the district, but as part of our commitment, we will take on this challenge. However, it will not be without difficulties."

Humanitarian organizations working in Nakivale agree that a long-term, multifaceted approach is needed to address the growing hunger crisis and foster resilience and self-reliance among refugees. The abrupt closure of such projects highlights the need for sustainable solutions that can withstand fluctuating funding levels.