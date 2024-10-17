Uganda: Cheptegei Rallies Support for Elgon Half Marathon

As an Olympic gold medalist, Cheptegei's initiative aims to promote athletics in Uganda while supporting important social and environmental causes.

The second edition of the highly anticipated Elgon Half Marathon, featuring world-renowned athlete Joshua Cheptegei, is set for November 2nd.

Organised by the Joshua Cheptegei Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), this year's event carries the theme: "Running for Climate Action, Inclusive Economic Growth, and the Elimination of Gender-Based Violence (GBV)."

The marathon will not only boost sports tourism in the scenic Elgon region but also promote community participation and environmental sustainability.

This year's marathon will also feature a tree-planting drive, with 1,500 saplings provided by the National Forestry Authority (NFA) and Uganda Airlines.

During a symbolic event at Court View Hotel, Benjamin Njia, second vice president for Technical Affairs at the Uganda Athletics Federation, unveiled the marathon's new routes.

The 20-kilometre route, starting from Cricket Ground, will take runners through the area's stunning landscapes, while the 5km and 10km routes will begin at Republic Street and pass landmarks like the Mbale Resort Hotel.

Njia emphasized that the marathon route has been certified by the World Athletics Federation, ensuring that record times will qualify athletes for professional recognition.

He also announced increased prize money for this year's race, encouraging more participation.

Through his foundation's representative, Justin Jims Yeko, Cheptegei urged Ugandans and international supporters to join the event.

"Let's run, walk, or cycle together for a common goal--promoting a healthier lifestyle, building stronger communities, and securing a sustainable future. I invite our international friends to experience the warmth and hospitality of Mbale," Cheptegei said.

Cheptegei also highlighted the marathon's broader goals: "We are empowering women and youth, boosting local economies, and showcasing the beauty of the Elgon region."

Lorna Pascqua Abur, UNDP's Uganda Tourism Project Officer, stressed the event's importance in diversifying Uganda's tourism offerings through sports.

"For Uganda to remain competitive as a nature-based destination, we must diversify. Collaborating with global figures like Joshua Cheptegei helps us achieve this vision," Abur remarked. She called on locals to support the marathon, envisioning it as a future international draw.

Mbale city authorities, represented by the mayors in absentia, urged residents to participate in large numbers as hosts. Participants are required to purchase a marathon kit, which costs Shs30,000 and includes a vest, water bottle, and bag.

This event not only emphasizes the value of athletics but also demonstrates a commitment to sustainability and community development, making the Elgon Half Marathon a significant event for both local and international stakeholders.