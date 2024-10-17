Africa: WHO Africa Chief Lauds Rwanda's 'Swift' Response to Marburg Outbreak

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti on Wednesday, October 16, visited Marburg outbreak response sites in Kigali and thanked Rwandan health workers and survivors for their work and bravery.

.@WHORwanda honoured to host @WHOAFRO Regional Director @MoetiTshidi in Kigali . She visited key sites at the centre of the #Marburg outbreak response, including the Command Centre and treatment centre, where she thanked health workers and survivors for their work & bravery. pic.twitter.com/YPULwANQwf-- WHO Rwanda (@WHORwanda) October 16, 2024

She arrived in the country on Tuesday to witness the ongoing Marburg response and WHO's close collaboration with government.

"Encouraged to see proactive and swift actions to identify cases, provide outstanding clinical care, and rapid control measures to prevent further transmission," she posted on X.

Today, Rwanda started the world's first clinical trial for Marburg virus disease treatment. The groundbreaking effort in partnership with @WHO is testing the safety & efficacy of Remdesivir, a drug in use to treat COVID-19, & MBP091, a special antibody designed to fight Marburg. pic.twitter.com/zFsrr4kRPp-- Dr Matshidiso Moeti (@MoetiTshidi) October 15, 2024

In a meeting with Minister of Health Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, on Wednesday, Dr Moeti congratulated the Government of Rwanda for its comprehensive response to the Marburg outbreak and reiterated WHO's commitment to continue working on the ground with the country's Ministry of Health to stop the outbreak.

