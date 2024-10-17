Rwanda Begins World's First Clinical Trial for Marburg Virus Disease Treatment

16 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda has launched the world's first clinical trial for Marburg virus disease treatment, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced late Tuesday, October 15.

The "groundbreaking effort," in partnership with the WHO, is testing the safety and efficacy of two treatments: Remdesivir, a drug used to treat COVID-19, and MBP091, a specialized antibody developed to fight Marburg virus disease, WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said on X.

Today, Rwanda started the world's first clinical trial for Marburg virus disease treatment. The groundbreaking effort in partnership with @WHO is testing the safety & efficacy of Remdesivir, a drug in use to treat COVID-19, & MBP091, a special antibody designed to fight Marburg. pic.twitter.com/zFsrr4kRPp-- Dr Matshidiso Moeti (@MoetiTshidi) October 15, 2024

The health initiative is part of a process that began two years ago, where 17 African countries, including Rwanda, were identified by the WHO as willing to conduct clinical trials. Currently, no treatment or vaccine is available for Marburg virus disease.

Rwanda declared a Marburg virus outbreak on September 27.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, on Wednesday, October 16, visited Marburg outbreak response sites in Kigali and thanked Rwandan health workers and survivors for their work and bravery.

.@WHORwanda honoured to host @WHOAFRO Regional Director @MoetiTshidi in Kigali . She visited key sites at the centre of the #Marburg outbreak response, including the Command Centre and treatment centre, where she thanked health workers and survivors for their work & bravery. pic.twitter.com/YPULwANQwf-- WHO Rwanda (@WHORwanda) October 16, 2024

She arrived in the country on Tuesday to witness the ongoing Marburg response and WHO's close collaboration with government.

Earlier this month, Rwanda launched a vaccination campaign against the virus, with over 700 people at high risk of contracting it already vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.

On October 12, American organisation Sabin Vaccine Institute delivered approximately 1,000 more doses of its investigational single-dose Marburg vaccine to Rwanda to reinforce response to the outbreak.

