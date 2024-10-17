Rwanda Begins World's First Clinical Trial for Marburg Virus Disease Treatment

Rwanda has launched the world's first clinical trial for Marburg virus disease treatment, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced late Tuesday, October 15.

The "groundbreaking effort," in partnership with the WHO, is testing the safety and efficacy of two treatments: Remdesivir, a drug used to treat COVID-19, and MBP091, a specialized antibody developed to fight Marburg virus disease, WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said on X.

The health initiative is part of a process that began two years ago, where 17 African countries, including Rwanda, were identified by the WHO as willing to conduct clinical trials. Currently, no treatment or vaccine is available for Marburg virus disease.

Rwanda declared a Marburg virus outbreak on September 27.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, on Wednesday, October 16, visited Marburg outbreak response sites in Kigali and thanked Rwandan health workers and survivors for their work and bravery.

She arrived in the country on Tuesday to witness the ongoing Marburg response and WHO's close collaboration with government.

Earlier this month, Rwanda launched a vaccination campaign against the virus, with over 700 people at high risk of contracting it already vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.

On October 12, American organisation Sabin Vaccine Institute delivered approximately 1,000 more doses of its investigational single-dose Marburg vaccine to Rwanda to reinforce response to the outbreak.