Egypt: We Will Not Accept Any Tampering With Egypt's Water Security - FM

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stressed on Wednesday 16/10/2024 the convergence of visions between Egypt and Spain on the full condemnation of the systematic Israeli aggression on Gaza that has been going on for more than a year, accusing the Israeli occupation of using starvation as a weapon of collective punishment of the Palestinians.

During a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart, the Foreign Minister said that they discussed the Palestinian issue and the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, stressing the existence of an Egyptian-Spanish agreement on the necessity of developing joint relations in the economic and investment fields.

Also, Abdelatty affirmed that his country will not accept under any circumstances any infringement on its water security, saying: "Egypt cannot accept any infringement on its water share or any harm, and that Egypt is taking all the necessary measures guaranteed by international law to defend its water interests, especially if any harm occurs."