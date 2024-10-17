Zimbabwe Records 8,399 Common Diarrhoea Cases, 5 Deaths in One Week

A total of 8,399 cases of common diarrhoea, including five deaths, were recorded across the country in the week ending October 6.

Of the cases reported, 3,798 are children under the age of five.

According to the Health Ministry, four deaths were from Harare and one from Chegutu.

There has been a slight decline compared to the previous week when nine people died.

"Ministry of Health and Child Care disease surveillance report for the week ending 06 October 2024.

"8 399 common diarrhoea cases and 5 deaths were reported this week. The deaths were reported from Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (2) and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (2) in Harare Province and Chegutu District.

"In Mashonaland West Province, of the reported cases, 3798 were from under five years of age.

"The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were Mashonaland Central (1 371) and Mashonaland East (1 308).

"The cumulative figures for common diarrhoea are 284 702 cases and 150 deaths," the Health Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Most of Zimbabwe's residents have endured months without access to tap water in their homes, driving them to dig shallow wells and boreholes contaminated by raw sewage from burst pipes, leading to recurring outbreaks of waterborne diseases like diarrhoea and cholera.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also recorded 628 cases and two malaria deaths in the same week.

"628 malaria cases and two deaths were reported this week. The deaths were reported from Hurungwe District (1) in Mashonaland West Province and Mwenezi District (1) in Masvingo Province. Of the reported cases 73 were from under five years of age.

"The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were Mashonaland Central (269) and Mashonaland East (133).

"The cumulative figures for malaria cases are 36 674 and 82 deaths."