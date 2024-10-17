Mauritius: Tanzanian High Commissioner Presents Letters of Credence to President Roopun

The newly appointed High Commissioner of the Republic of Tanzania to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Simon Nyakoro Sirro, presented his Credentials to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, today, at the State House in Réduit.

In a statement following the meeting, High Commissioner Sirro highlighted that discussions focussed on diverse strategies to strengthen relations between Mauritius and Tanzania, which he deemed critically important. He pointed out the available opportunities in Tanzania and dwelt on products like honey, rice, beans, and cashew nuts which, according to him, can foster increased trade between the two countries.

Mr Sirro also called for a rise in investment and tourism between both countries, envisioning a stronger economic partnership that would benefit both nations.

Additionally, the High Commissioner emphasised the collaborative goal of alleviating poverty both in Mauritius and Tanzania. He thus extended an invitation to Mauritian businesspeople and tourists to explore Tanzania, particularly Zanzibar, which offers similar geographic features as our country. By working together, he stated, both countries can unlock their potential and drive growth as well as prosperity while enriching cultural exchanges.

It is recalled that prior to his current role as High Commissioner to Mauritius, Mr Sirro was appointed as Tanzania's Ambassador to Zimbabwe in 2022 following his retirement as the Inspector General of Police of Tanzania, a position he held from 2017 to 2022. During his police career, he was known for tackling serious security issues, including addressing violence and organised crime in various regions.