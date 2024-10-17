Uganda: Three in Ten Sex Workers Are HIV-Positive - Survey

The survey, conducted across 12 districts, was presented at Makerere University's School of Public Health, shedding light on the urgent need for targeted interventions to address the HIV epidemic among this vulnerable population.

KAMPALA - A recent Bio-Behavioral Survey has revealed alarming statistics on HIV prevalence among female sex workers (FSWs) in Uganda, with three in ten identified as living with the virus.

The findings show that nearly one in three female sex workers and sexually exploited minors (SEM) are HIV-positive, with the highest prevalence recorded in the 35 to 49 age group, where the rate soars to 54%.

Dr Mutumba, representing the Director General of the Ministry of Health, reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving healthcare access for all individuals, particularly marginalized groups.

"We are dedicated to achieving global health targets, but this requires collective action to ensure that no one is left behind," Dr Mutumba said, stressing the need for enhanced collaboration to break down barriers faced by vulnerable populations.

U.S. Ambassador to Uganda, William W. Popp, also highlighted the critical importance of supporting key populations in the fight against HIV.

"It is impossible to end HIV as a public health issue if we do not address the challenges faced by these populations," Ambassador Popp remarked, underscoring the necessity of tailored interventions to meet the specific needs of female sex workers and other affected groups.

This call to action urges the implementation of comprehensive strategies to effectively address the HIV crisis and ensure that Uganda moves closer to ending the epidemic.