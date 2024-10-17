Uganda: Three in Ten Sex Workers Are HIV-Positive - Survey

16 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

The survey, conducted across 12 districts, was presented at Makerere University's School of Public Health, shedding light on the urgent need for targeted interventions to address the HIV epidemic among this vulnerable population.

KAMPALA - A recent Bio-Behavioral Survey has revealed alarming statistics on HIV prevalence among female sex workers (FSWs) in Uganda, with three in ten identified as living with the virus.

The survey, conducted across 12 districts, was presented at Makerere University's School of Public Health, shedding light on the urgent need for targeted interventions to address the HIV epidemic among this vulnerable population.

The findings show that nearly one in three female sex workers and sexually exploited minors (SEM) are HIV-positive, with the highest prevalence recorded in the 35 to 49 age group, where the rate soars to 54%.

Dr Mutumba, representing the Director General of the Ministry of Health, reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving healthcare access for all individuals, particularly marginalized groups.

"We are dedicated to achieving global health targets, but this requires collective action to ensure that no one is left behind," Dr Mutumba said, stressing the need for enhanced collaboration to break down barriers faced by vulnerable populations.

U.S. Ambassador to Uganda, William W. Popp, also highlighted the critical importance of supporting key populations in the fight against HIV.

"It is impossible to end HIV as a public health issue if we do not address the challenges faced by these populations," Ambassador Popp remarked, underscoring the necessity of tailored interventions to meet the specific needs of female sex workers and other affected groups.

This call to action urges the implementation of comprehensive strategies to effectively address the HIV crisis and ensure that Uganda moves closer to ending the epidemic.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.