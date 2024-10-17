Uganda: U.S. Government Boosts Mpox Response in Uganda With $4.1 Million and Test Supplies

The U.S. government has announced a significant investment of $4.1 million (approximately 15 billion UGX) to enhance the mpox response in Uganda.

This funding will also include the provision of 5,500 mpox tests, aimed at bolstering the country's capacity to manage and control outbreaks.

The initiative underscores the U.S. commitment to supporting global health efforts and addressing public health challenges in Uganda.

U.S. Ambassador to Uganda, William W. Popp, emphasised the importance of this investment, stating, "Our commitment to a healthy Uganda is the foundation of a prosperous Uganda. When people are healthy, they can work, provide for their families, and contribute more fully to their communities."

He highlighted that the partnership between the U.S. government and the Ugandan people focuses on sustainable, long-term solutions that empower communities to tackle health issues independently in the future.

The funding and resources come at a critical time as Uganda continues to confront health challenges, including the mpox outbreak.

The U.S. government's support not only aims to improve immediate response efforts but also seeks to strengthen local health systems and build capacity for ongoing public health management. This initiative marks a vital step towards enhancing the overall health and well-being of Ugandans