Egypt Adopts Action Plan to Create Mechanism On Implementing Projects in Nile Basin

The Egyptian Cabinet adopted on Wednesday 16/10/2024 an action plan to create a mechanism to fund studies, implement developmental projects and infrastructure in Nile Basin countries in fulfillment of the directives of President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli stated that the move is within Egypt's plan to devise a developmental strategy in Africa to keep up with accelerating variables taking place on the continent and in the entire world.

The prime minister noted Egypt's eagerness for strengthening its ties with African countries, especially Nile Basin ones, as they represent a strategic depth to the country.

Madbouli underscored keenness on accomplishing economic and developmental integration with Nile Basin countries, supporting them to achieve comprehensive development, and activating multilateral partnerships.

