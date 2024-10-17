South Africa: Lanseria Smart City Takes Off with Water Treatment Plant - South African News Briefs - October 17, 2024

Lanseria Smart City Takes Off with Water Treatment Plant

In a bold stride towards modern urbanization, President Cyril Ramaphosa's vision for the Lanseria Smart City is taking shape, reports IOL. Set to break ground later this month, a cutting-edge water treatment plant will serve as the cornerstone of this development, with a capacity to produce 2 megalitres of water per day. This facility, with a budget exceeding R320 million, aims to tackle the region's infrastructure challenges while minimizing environmental impact. Designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 300,000 tons and reuse 90% of the water it processes, the plant will be 4 to 8 times more energy-efficient than traditional facilities. Construction is expected to take 18 months.

Gauteng Health Dept Confirms Progress in Filling Vacant Posts

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is working closely with the Provincial Treasury and the Office of the Premier to address staffing shortages, reports EWN. The department is facing a R550 million shortfall in its salary budget, resulting from an unfunded wage agreement. National and provincial officials are concerned about how these budget constraints will affect essential services, particularly in healthcare. "We want to assure the public and our employees that we continue to prioritize filling critical positions, especially clinical roles, nursing staff, and department heads," said GDoH spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

Lead Investigator in Meyiwa Trial to Testify

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues today, with Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the lead investigator, set to testify in the High Court in Pretoria, reports SABC News. Five men are on trial for the 2014 murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain. The court recently heard testimony from Maria Pretorius, a state witness, who presented a vehicle tracker report showing that Longwe Twala did not visit a hospital after Meyiwa's fatal shooting. The defense previously claimed that Twala had injured himself in a scuffle on the day of the incident.

