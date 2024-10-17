Kenya: Barry Otieno Pledges to Empower FKF Branches If Elected FKF Boss

Nairobi — Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential candidate Barry Otieno has pledged to strengthen the federation's governance structure by empowering FKF branches and committees to create a more robust, transparent, and effective system.

The immediate former FKF Secretary General is set to formerly unveil his election campaign in the coming days, as he seeks to occupy the highest office at Kandanda House.

"Our vision for FKF is one of shared responsibility and collective growth. By empowering our branches and revitalizing our committees, we can create a governance structure that truly serves Kenyan football at all levels," said Otieno during a meeting with a section of FKF branch officials in Nairobi.

Key points of the proposed plan include providing training and capacity building opportunities for branch officials, revitalizing existing FKF committees, improved involvement of FKF branches in the federation decision making processes as well as promoting grass root and youth football through empowerment of branches.

Otieno emphasized that these changes would lay the foundation for broader improvements in Kenyan football.

"This is just the first step in our comprehensive plan to elevate Kenyan football. We invite all stakeholders to join us in building a governance system that not only meets international standards but also reflects the unique needs of our nation's football community.," he added.