Uganda: Improving Food Security and Livelihood in Northern Uganda

In an effort to improve livelihoods, food security, peace building, resilience, inclusion, and education for refugees in Northern Uganda, ADRA Uganda, in partnership with NORAD, has launched the ASPIRE (Action for Strengthening Partnerships in Inclusion, Resilience, and Education) project.

Set to run from 2024 to 2028, this five-year initiative focuses on addressing the critical challenges faced by refugees, including the drastic drop in food rations, climate change effects, and limited livelihood opportunities.

ASPIRE's goal is to uplift both South Sudanese refugees and the host communities through sustainable agribusiness ventures.

The project promotes climate-smart agriculture, introduces climate-resilient crops, and emphasises natural pest control methods. Post-harvest handling and marketing strategies are also being taught to increase food production and generate income.

The initiative also aims to boost mental health and psychosocial support through the BONGA project, which has equipped youths with life skills and vocational training.

With support from institutions like Bugema University and Nsamizi Training Institute, over 1,500 out-of-school youths are receiving vocational training.

The project also focuses on enhancing food access for school children through community and school gardens, where parents contribute to farming as a way of supporting their children's education.

ASPIRE will support over 4,000 community-managed savings groups through Village Savings and Loans Activities (VSLA), helping members diversify their income and build financial resilience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Conflict Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The project operates in Yumbe District, covering over 240 acres of land, where block farming has been initiated using solar-powered irrigation systems. Crops such as rice, cassava, and vegetables are being grown, processed, and marketed to improve food security and income levels.

Local leaders, like Hon. Asiku Abdul Mutwalib, LCV of Yumbe District, expressed optimism, noting that the project offers a solution to the food crisis caused by reduced aid. Farmers are being grouped and equipped with modern farming tools and techniques, enhancing productivity and promoting self-reliance.

Through collaboration, training, and capacity-building, ASPIRE is fostering peace building, gender equality, and socio-economic growth in refugee communities, offering a path to long-term resilience and sustainability in Northern Uganda.