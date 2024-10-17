Sudan: Ikea Foundation Supports MSF in Sudan Crisis Scale-Up

The war in Sudan, now 550 days in, has triggered one of the most devastating humanitarian crises in decades. According to the UN, one in five people has been displaced, and half of the country's people face acute food insecurity. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), with over 1,000 staff running 15 hospitals, 9 health centres, and mobile clinics in Sudan, is scaling up the response thanks to €35 million from the IKEA Foundation. Despite these efforts, the needs of people remain overwhelming and a collective increase in aid is urgently required.

"This life-changing gift will allow us to respond to the medical needs, providing access to free health care services, and giving displaced people the opportunity to be treated and live a healthy life," says Alaa Ahmed, an MSF nurse working in Sudan.

"The Sudan war is a massive, underreported emergency", says Stephen Cornish, Director General of MSF's Operational Centre in Geneva. "We are grateful to the IKEA Foundation and other donors who have stepped up for the people of Sudan. We are determined to deliver more lifesaving treatment for those in need."

In response to this escalating crisis, the IKEA Foundation--a long-standing partner of MSF, as part of the Foundation's focus on underreported emergencies--has committed €35 million to help MSF scale up efforts.

"This is now one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world," says Jessica Anderen, CEO of the IKEA Foundation. "We are humbled by the work MSF is doing to support the Sudanese people and encourage other funders to join us in supporting their efforts."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This devastating situation is not getting the attention or funding it deserves. More needs to be done to provide critical support for those impacted," says Hayley Kornblum, Programme Manager at the IKEA Foundation. "We are so encouraged to see other private sector organisations, like Mastercard Foundation, taking strong action through donations to UNHCR, but much more is required from both government and the private sector."

The war in Sudan has displaced over 10 million people within the country and driven nearly three million more to seek refuge in neighbouring countries, such as Chad and South Sudan. Over half of Sudan's population--around 25.6 million people--are now facing critical levels of food insecurity, according to the UN.

MSF is scaling up relief and lifesaving activities, focusing on treating severely malnourished children, and addressing the needs of displaced people and refugees. In addition, MSF is providing water and sanitation services, and ensuring the delivery of essential aid in refugee camps, like Adré transit camp in Chad, where MSF teams provide over one million litres of water per day.