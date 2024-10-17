Kenyan Fishermen Freed From Madagascar Jail After 4-Month Ordeal for Fishing in Foreign Waters

Nairobi — Three Kenyans imprisoned in Madagascar for over four months have returned home, thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Blue Economy, the Kenya Maritime Agency, and various human rights organizations.

The trio was arrested for fishing in foreign waters without the necessary documentation.

Upon their return, the fishermen recounted the harsh conditions they endured, including inadequate food and basic necessities during their detention.

The Kenyan government is seeking improved measures to ensure that local fishermen operate within Kenyan waters and have the appropriate documentation. According to Daniel Mungai, Director of the Kenya Fisheries Service, the lack of documents significantly complicated their release.

It required intervention from the Cabinet Secretary for Blue Economy and Fisheries, Ali Hassan John, to secure their freedom.

The case was in court, which delayed the government's response, explained Julius Koech, the Acting Director General of the Kenya Maritime Agency. One of the fishermen's fathers expressed gratitude to CS Hassan John for his role in securing the release of the three men.